Naan in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve naan

Naan Roll image

WRAPS • SALADS

Kasa Indian Eatery - Polk St

1356 Polk Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Naan Roll$13.00
Flaky naan bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and side of cucumber raita.
(Note: Naan is not vegan)
Naan Stop Flavor$19.95
Fluffy naan wrapped around your choice of filling with chutneys and marinated red onions. Served with a Samosa and a refreshing Mango Lassi.
(Note: Naan is not vegan.)
Naan Stop Party!$60.00
Perfect for potlucks, hosting friends, or picnics at the park! Includes 10 rolls individually wrapped and served in a Kasa box with cucumber raita.
Choose from two options:
1) Roti rolls (whole wheat) are smaller, so one is a good-sized snack and two are more of a meal. (Roti is vegan.)
2) Naan rolls are heartier so one per person is entree-sized. (Naan is not vegan.)
More about Kasa Indian Eatery - Polk St
Item pic

 

ROOH San Francisco

333 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GARLIC NAAN$6.00
Traditional flatbread, house made to order in our Tandoor oven.
*Contains Gluten
*Contains Dairy
Plain Naan (JAX)$6.00
Traditional flatbread, house made to order in our Tandoor oven.
*Contains Gluten
*Contains Dairy
PLAIN NAAN$6.00
Traditional flatbread, house made to order in our Tandoor oven.
*Contains Gluten
*Contains Dairy
More about ROOH San Francisco
E&O Kitchen and Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NAAN$7.00
served with cucumber raita, roasted tomato chutney
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar

468 Castro Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Naan$5.95
Naan stuffed with homemade cottage cheese and chaat masala & garlic.
Naan$3.95
Garlic Naan$4.50
Naan layered with freshly minced garlic and chopped cilantro.
More about Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Kennedy's Irish Pub & Curry House

1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Keema Naan$4.99
Leavened bread stuffed with ground lamb, spices and herbs
Garlic Naan$3.99
Flat bread with garlic and cilantro, baked in clay oven
Naan$2.99
Flat breadbaked in clay oven
More about Kennedy's Irish Pub & Curry House
Naan Roll image

SALADS

Kasa Indian Eatery - Castro

4001 18th St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Naan Roll$13.00
Flaky naan bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and side of cucumber raita. (Note: Naan contains egg) *not available for reusable container
Garlic Naan$5.00
Vegetarian (contains egg)
Naan Stop Flavor$19.95
Fluffy naan bread wrapped around your choice of filling, spread with chutneys and marinated red onions. Served alongside a samosa and refreshing mango lassi. (Note: Naan vegetarian only)
More about Kasa Indian Eatery - Castro
e7b26767-5252-4ac3-b276-fd339bcf8aba image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Snug - San Francisco

2301 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sesame Naan & Shiitake Hummus TO-GO$15.00
Our signature shiitake hummus with a sesame naan baked-to-order in our tandoor oven.
Allergy Alert: Mushrooms, Dairy.
*Vegetarian*
More about The Snug - San Francisco
TILAK Indian Cuisine image

 

TILAK Indian Cuisine

3501 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Naan$3.00
Plain Naan$3.00
More about TILAK Indian Cuisine

