Naan in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve naan
Kasa Indian Eatery - Polk St
1356 Polk Street, San Francisco
|Naan Roll
|$13.00
Flaky naan bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and side of cucumber raita.
(Note: Naan is not vegan)
|Naan Stop Flavor
|$19.95
Fluffy naan wrapped around your choice of filling with chutneys and marinated red onions. Served with a Samosa and a refreshing Mango Lassi.
(Note: Naan is not vegan.)
|Naan Stop Party!
|$60.00
Perfect for potlucks, hosting friends, or picnics at the park! Includes 10 rolls individually wrapped and served in a Kasa box with cucumber raita.
Choose from two options:
1) Roti rolls (whole wheat) are smaller, so one is a good-sized snack and two are more of a meal. (Roti is vegan.)
2) Naan rolls are heartier so one per person is entree-sized. (Naan is not vegan.)
ROOH San Francisco
333 Brannan St, San Francisco
|GARLIC NAAN
|$6.00
Traditional flatbread, house made to order in our Tandoor oven.
*Contains Gluten
*Contains Dairy
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|NAAN
|$7.00
served with cucumber raita, roasted tomato chutney
Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar
468 Castro Street, San Francisco
|Garlic Cheese Naan
|$5.95
Naan stuffed with homemade cottage cheese and chaat masala & garlic.
|Naan
|$3.95
|Garlic Naan
|$4.50
Naan layered with freshly minced garlic and chopped cilantro.
Kennedy's Irish Pub & Curry House
1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Keema Naan
|$4.99
Leavened bread stuffed with ground lamb, spices and herbs
|Garlic Naan
|$3.99
Flat bread with garlic and cilantro, baked in clay oven
|Naan
|$2.99
Flat breadbaked in clay oven
Kasa Indian Eatery - Castro
4001 18th St, San Francisco
|Naan Roll
|$13.00
Flaky naan bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and side of cucumber raita. (Note: Naan contains egg) *not available for reusable container
|Garlic Naan
|$5.00
Vegetarian (contains egg)
|Naan Stop Flavor
|$19.95
Fluffy naan bread wrapped around your choice of filling, spread with chutneys and marinated red onions. Served alongside a samosa and refreshing mango lassi. (Note: Naan vegetarian only)
The Snug - San Francisco
2301 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Sesame Naan & Shiitake Hummus TO-GO
|$15.00
Our signature shiitake hummus with a sesame naan baked-to-order in our tandoor oven.
Allergy Alert: Mushrooms, Dairy.
*Vegetarian*