Naan in San Francisco

Perfect for potlucks, hosting friends, or picnics at the park! Includes 10 rolls individually wrapped and served in a Kasa box with cucumber raita.

Choose from two options:

1) Roti rolls (whole wheat) are smaller, so one is a good-sized snack and two are more of a meal. (Roti is vegan.)

2) Naan rolls are heartier so one per person is entree-sized. (Naan is not vegan.)

