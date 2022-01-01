Nachos in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve nachos
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Twisted Cali Nachos
|$15.00
Grilled bell pepper, onion, fresh jalapeno, and jack cheese topped with sour cream and fire roasted salsa
Underdogs Too
3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco
|NACHOS *
|$11.25
Pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, & Mexican sour cream
Underdogs Cantina
128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco
|NACHOS *
|$12.25
Pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, & Mexican sour cream
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|NACHOS *
|$12.75
Pinto beans, Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, & Mexican sour cream
Flippin Burger
1419 Haight Street, San Francisco
|Nacho Business Tots
|$8.95
Cheese, Chili, Sour cream and Jalapenos
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen
401 VALENCIA ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Nachos Pica Pica
|$14.00
Pancho's Mexican Grill
3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco
|Pancho's Nachos
|$12.99
Homemade Tortilla Chips topped w/ Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa, Olives, Onions and Cilantro
|Steak Nachos
|$14.99
|Chicken Nachos
|$14.99
With Grilled Chicken or Steak
Loló Restaurant
974 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Carnitas Nachos
|$18.00
Blue corn chips, chorizo, black beans, pickled jalapeños, sour cream, roasted tomato sauce. Sorry, no substitutions.
Death by Taco
301 King Street, San Francisco
|Nachos
|$19.00
Murphy's Pub
217 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Nachos *
|$9.95
Fried corn tortilla chips, tossed with black beans,fresh chopped jalapenos, cilantro and jack & cheddar cheese topped with sour cream and salsa.
tacobar
2401 California St, San Francisco
|*tacobar Nachos
|$12.25
Refried Pinto Beans, Guacamole, House Pickled Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Melted Cheese, & Sour Cream
Outlaw Kitchen
2101 Lombard Street, San Francisco
|Nachos
|$12.00
House fried tortilla chips with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guac, and sour cream.
|Birra Nachos
|$14.00
Our signature Birria piled on top of house fried tortilla chips with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guac, and sour cream.
|Veggie Nachos
|$14.00
Organic seasonal veggies ccooked with our signature chimichurri piled on top of house fried tortilla chips with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guac, and sour cream.
Souley Vegan - San Francisco
60 Morris Street, San Francisco
|Creole Nachos
|$15.00
Tortilla chips, House-made vegan creole Cheeze, green onions, shredded lettuce, diced tomato,