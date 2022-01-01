Nachos in San Francisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve nachos

Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Twisted Cali Nachos$15.00
Grilled bell pepper, onion, fresh jalapeno, and jack cheese topped with sour cream and fire roasted salsa
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Underdogs Too

3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
NACHOS *$11.25
Pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, & Mexican sour cream
More about Underdogs Too
Item pic

 

Underdogs Cantina

128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NACHOS *$12.25
Pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, & Mexican sour cream
More about Underdogs Cantina
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NACHOS *$12.75
Pinto beans, Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, & Mexican sour cream
More about Underdogs Tres
Consumer pic

 

Flippin Burger

1419 Haight Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Business Tots$8.95
Cheese, Chili, Sour cream and Jalapenos
More about Flippin Burger
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen

401 VALENCIA ST, SAN FRANCISCO

Avg 4.8 (1678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos Pica Pica$14.00
More about Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen
Pancho's Mexican Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Grill

3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco

Avg 3.4 (770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pancho's Nachos$12.99
Homemade Tortilla Chips topped w/ Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa, Olives, Onions and Cilantro
Steak Nachos$14.99
Chicken Nachos$14.99
With Grilled Chicken or Steak
More about Pancho's Mexican Grill
Loló Restaurant image

 

Loló Restaurant

974 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carnitas Nachos$18.00
Blue corn chips, chorizo, black beans, pickled jalapeños, sour cream, roasted tomato sauce. Sorry, no substitutions.
More about Loló Restaurant
Death by Taco image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS

Death by Taco

301 King Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$19.00
More about Death by Taco
Nachos * image

 

Murphy's Pub

217 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Nachos *$9.95
Fried corn tortilla chips, tossed with black beans,fresh chopped jalapenos, cilantro and jack & cheddar cheese topped with sour cream and salsa.
More about Murphy's Pub
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

tacobar

2401 California St, San Francisco

Avg 3.3 (951 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*tacobar Nachos$12.25
Refried Pinto Beans, Guacamole, House Pickled Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Melted Cheese, & Sour Cream
More about tacobar
Item pic

 

Outlaw Kitchen

2101 Lombard Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$12.00
House fried tortilla chips with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guac, and sour cream.
Birra Nachos$14.00
Our signature Birria piled on top of house fried tortilla chips with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guac, and sour cream.
Veggie Nachos$14.00
Organic seasonal veggies ccooked with our signature chimichurri piled on top of house fried tortilla chips with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guac, and sour cream.
More about Outlaw Kitchen
Item pic

 

Souley Vegan - San Francisco

60 Morris Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Creole Nachos$15.00
Tortilla chips, House-made vegan creole Cheeze, green onions, shredded lettuce, diced tomato,
More about Souley Vegan - San Francisco
Nachos "Gracias" image

 

Gracias Madre

2211 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (1651 reviews)
DeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos "Gracias"$19.00
Chips with black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema,
jackfruit carnitas, salsa roja and cilantro
More about Gracias Madre

