Noodle soup in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Duck Noodle Soup$25.00
Rice Noodle ,Roasted Duck, Yao Choy, Scallion, and Cilantro
Chicken Noodle Soup(V)$15.00
Rice noodles,Sliced Chicken, Bean Sprout, Chinese Broccoli, Scallion, and Cilantro
Beef Noodle Soup$16.00
Rice noodles , Sliced Flank Steak, Beef Meat Ball, Chinese Broccoli, Bean Sprout, Celery, Scallion, and Cilantro
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Item pic

 

Thai Spice Restaurant

1730 Polk st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Boat Noodle Soup$16.95
Thin rice noodles, sliced beef, beef meatballs, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, topped with crispy garlic, green onion and cilantro in a flavorful beef broth.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$15.95
**Mild spicy. Thin rice noodles with choice of protein, bean sprouts, topped with peanut, cilantro, green onion, and fried garlic in hot and sour broth. *Served with side of fried crispy wonton
(dine-in only)*.
More about Thai Spice Restaurant
Item pic

 

Ben Thai Cafe

1331 Polk St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Duck Noodle Soup$18.00
Your choice of either thin rice stick noodles or flat fun noodles in a rich broth with spinach, cilantro, and bean sprouts. The duck is roasted Chinese style and cut into strips with the skin on, a healthy amount of meat and a tasty layer of fat in between. This is one of our favorite rainy-day comfort foods. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)
More about Ben Thai Cafe
Item pic

DIM SUM

Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Noodle Soup with Shrimp Wontons$14.75
served with clear chicken broth, Choi Sum vegetables and Yank Sing Chili Pepper sauce on the side
Rice Noodle Soup with BBQ Pork$14.75
served with clear chicken broth, Choi Sum vegetables and Yank Sing Chili Pepper sauce on the side
Egg Noodle Soup with Shrimp Wontons$14.75
served with clear chicken broth, Choi Sum vegetables and Yank Sing Chili Pepper sauce on the side
More about Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
Lily image

 

Lily

225 Clement St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup$28.00
***Require reheating at home***
Mary's Poached Breast and Confit Drumstick, Broad Pho Noodles, Pho Consomme
Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup$28.00
***Require reheating at home***
Mary's Poached Breast and Confit Drumstick, Broad Pho Noodles, Pho Consomme
Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup$28.00
***Require reheating at home***
Mary's Poached Breast and Confit Drumstick, Broad Pho Noodles, Pho Consomme
More about Lily
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Flat rice noodles in clear broth with sliced tender chicken and bean sprouts
Silver Noodle Soup$16.00
Delicious clear soup with silver noodle, soft tofu, minced pork, and assorted vegetables. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Burma Superstar - 309 Clement St

309 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (7345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Moh Hinga Soup(Catfish Chowder Noodle Soup)(LARGE)$24.00
Fish chowder with rice noodles, ground catfish, onions, cilantro, lemon & topped with chili.
Moh Hinga Soup(Catfish Chowder Noodle Soup)$17.50
Fish chowder with rice noodles, ground catfish, onions, cilantro, lemon & topped with chili.
More about Burma Superstar - 309 Clement St
Consumer pic

 

Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$18.95
Vegetable Noodle Soup$17.95
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

