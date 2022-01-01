Noodle soup in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve noodle soup
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Duck Noodle Soup
|$25.00
Rice Noodle ,Roasted Duck, Yao Choy, Scallion, and Cilantro
|Chicken Noodle Soup(V)
|$15.00
Rice noodles,Sliced Chicken, Bean Sprout, Chinese Broccoli, Scallion, and Cilantro
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Rice noodles , Sliced Flank Steak, Beef Meat Ball, Chinese Broccoli, Bean Sprout, Celery, Scallion, and Cilantro
Thai Spice Restaurant
1730 Polk st, San Francisco
|Thai Boat Noodle Soup
|$16.95
Thin rice noodles, sliced beef, beef meatballs, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, topped with crispy garlic, green onion and cilantro in a flavorful beef broth.
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$15.95
**Mild spicy. Thin rice noodles with choice of protein, bean sprouts, topped with peanut, cilantro, green onion, and fried garlic in hot and sour broth. *Served with side of fried crispy wonton
(dine-in only)*.
Ben Thai Cafe
1331 Polk St, San Francisco
|Roasted Duck Noodle Soup
|$18.00
Your choice of either thin rice stick noodles or flat fun noodles in a rich broth with spinach, cilantro, and bean sprouts. The duck is roasted Chinese style and cut into strips with the skin on, a healthy amount of meat and a tasty layer of fat in between. This is one of our favorite rainy-day comfort foods. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)
DIM SUM
Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
101 Spear St, San Francisco
|Rice Noodle Soup with Shrimp Wontons
|$14.75
served with clear chicken broth, Choi Sum vegetables and Yank Sing Chili Pepper sauce on the side
|Rice Noodle Soup with BBQ Pork
|$14.75
served with clear chicken broth, Choi Sum vegetables and Yank Sing Chili Pepper sauce on the side
|Egg Noodle Soup with Shrimp Wontons
|$14.75
served with clear chicken broth, Choi Sum vegetables and Yank Sing Chili Pepper sauce on the side
Lily
225 Clement St., San Francisco
|Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup
|$28.00
***Require reheating at home***
Mary's Poached Breast and Confit Drumstick, Broad Pho Noodles, Pho Consomme
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
|Thai Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Flat rice noodles in clear broth with sliced tender chicken and bean sprouts
|Silver Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Delicious clear soup with silver noodle, soft tofu, minced pork, and assorted vegetables. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Burma Superstar - 309 Clement St
309 Clement St, San Francisco
|Moh Hinga Soup(Catfish Chowder Noodle Soup)(LARGE)
|$24.00
Fish chowder with rice noodles, ground catfish, onions, cilantro, lemon & topped with chili.
|Moh Hinga Soup(Catfish Chowder Noodle Soup)
|$17.50
Fish chowder with rice noodles, ground catfish, onions, cilantro, lemon & topped with chili.