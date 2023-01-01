Octopus in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve octopus
Prospect
300 Spear Street, San Francisco
|Octopus
|$24.00
SEARED SPANISH OCTOPUS
house made trumpetti, cioppino coulis, manila clams, Yukon Gold potato, Absinthe
Lily
225 Clement St., San Francisco
|Green Papaya and Grilled Octopus Salad
|$28.00
Sliced Mango and Honshu Pear, Tory Farms Pomegranate, Fermented Fish and Pineapple Mam Nem
|Green Papaya and Grilled Octopus Salad
|$26.00
Sliced Mango and Honshu Pear, Tory Farms Pomegranate, Fermented Fish and Pineapple Mam Nem
SALADS
Blue Plate - 3218 Mission Street
3218 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Charred Octopus
|$18.00
cauliflower, green olive salsa verde, harissa
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Aracely Cafe - 401 13th street
401 13th street, San Francisco
|grilled octopus
|$14.00
Taksim
564 4th Street, San Francisco
|Octopus
|$38.00
Golden lentil, sauerkraut, rye melba, pickled mustard seed, kefir sauce, dill