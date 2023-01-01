Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve octopus

Consumer pic

 

Prospect

300 Spear Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus$24.00
SEARED SPANISH OCTOPUS
house made trumpetti, cioppino coulis, manila clams, Yukon Gold potato, Absinthe
More about Prospect
Lily image

 

Lily

225 Clement St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Papaya and Grilled Octopus Salad$28.00
Sliced Mango and Honshu Pear, Tory Farms Pomegranate, Fermented Fish and Pineapple Mam Nem
Green Papaya and Grilled Octopus Salad$26.00
Sliced Mango and Honshu Pear, Tory Farms Pomegranate, Fermented Fish and Pineapple Mam Nem
More about Lily
Item pic

SALADS

Blue Plate - 3218 Mission Street

3218 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (3963 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Charred Octopus$18.00
cauliflower, green olive salsa verde, harissa
More about Blue Plate - 3218 Mission Street
Aracely Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Aracely Cafe - 401 13th street

401 13th street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
grilled octopus$14.00
More about Aracely Cafe - 401 13th street
Banner pic

 

Taksim

564 4th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus$38.00
Golden lentil, sauerkraut, rye melba, pickled mustard seed, kefir sauce, dill
More about Taksim
Item pic

 

Novy Restaurant - 4000 24th Street

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus$18.00
Grilled octopus marinated in olive oil, lime juice, and chili flakes. Chopped up and served mixed with castelvetrano olives, roasted rosemary potatoes, and frisée greens.
More about Novy Restaurant - 4000 24th Street

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Garlic Parmesan

Banana Cream Pies

Sashimi

Garlic Naan

Egg Sandwiches

Biryani

Baja Fish Tacos

Pho

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Civic Center

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (209 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (53 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (304 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston