Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve omelettes

The New Spot On Polk image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Omelette$12.00
More about The New Spot On Polk
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Meat & Three - 919 Divisadero, San Francisco

919 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (6362 reviews)
Takeout
Succotash Omelette$16.50
Corn, Zucchini, Tomato, Lima Bean, Onion & Sweet Pepper Succotash and White Cheddar. Choice of Grits or Potato Hash plus Cream Biscuit or Toast
More about Brenda's Meat & Three - 919 Divisadero, San Francisco
Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Build your own Omelette$16.00
Cage Free Eggs or Egg White Omelet Served with Country potatoes, Seasonal Fruit,
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Oyster Omelette 蚵仔煎 image

 

Shihlin - SF

3251 20th Ave 250G, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oyster Omelette 蚵仔煎$12.50
More about Shihlin - SF
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery - San Francisco Brewpub

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
California Omelette$15.00
Two large eggs with avocado, bacon, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with country potatoes and Toast
More about 21st Amendment Brewery - San Francisco Brewpub
Main pic

 

Town's End Brunch - 2 Townsend Street

2 Townsend Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Build Your Own Omelette$12.00
SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE POTATOES OR HASH BROWN AND TOAST, GLUTEN FREE BREAD $2,
SUB POTATOES FOR FRUIT $2.
More about Town's End Brunch - 2 Townsend Street
Chouquet's image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Chouquet's Restaurant

2500 Washington St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (427 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
OMELETTE$14.00
More about Chouquet's Restaurant
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Omelette$15.95
Sauteed onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and zucchini, with screambled eggs, feta cheese and basil. Served with house potatoes, black beans or fresh fruit and toast
Bacon Cheddar Omelette$15.95
Sauteed bacon, spinach and green onions with scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese.Choice of House potatoes, black beans or fresh fruit and toast
More about Cafe La Taza
Item pic

 

Novy Restaurant - 4000 24th Street

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dolores Omelette$16.00
smoked salmon, goat cheese, mushrooms, scallions served with tricolor potatoes oreganata
Eureka Omelette$17.00
avocado, cheddar, mushrooms, scallions, salsa fresca served with tricolor potatoes oreganata
More about Novy Restaurant - 4000 24th Street
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Omelette$14.95
mushroom, peppers, tomato, onion, spinach, black olives, artichoke hearts & cheddar
Sausage Omelette$16.95
sausage, onion, mushroom & cheddar
More about The Grind Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Arepas

Nigiri

Prawns

Thai Tea

Sweet Potato Fries

Chocolate Cake

Vietnamese Coffee

Tiramisu

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (36 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (781 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston