Omelettes in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve omelettes
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.00
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Meat & Three - 919 Divisadero, San Francisco
919 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Succotash Omelette
|$16.50
Corn, Zucchini, Tomato, Lima Bean, Onion & Sweet Pepper Succotash and White Cheddar. Choice of Grits or Potato Hash plus Cream Biscuit or Toast
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Build your own Omelette
|$16.00
Cage Free Eggs or Egg White Omelet Served with Country potatoes, Seasonal Fruit,
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
21st Amendment Brewery - San Francisco Brewpub
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|California Omelette
|$15.00
Two large eggs with avocado, bacon, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with country potatoes and Toast
Town's End Brunch - 2 Townsend Street
2 Townsend Street, San Francisco
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.00
SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE POTATOES OR HASH BROWN AND TOAST, GLUTEN FREE BREAD $2,
SUB POTATOES FOR FRUIT $2.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Chouquet's Restaurant
2500 Washington St, San Francisco
|OMELETTE
|$14.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe La Taza
2475 Mission St., San Francisco
|Vegetarian Omelette
|$15.95
Sauteed onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and zucchini, with screambled eggs, feta cheese and basil. Served with house potatoes, black beans or fresh fruit and toast
|Bacon Cheddar Omelette
|$15.95
Sauteed bacon, spinach and green onions with scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese.Choice of House potatoes, black beans or fresh fruit and toast
Novy Restaurant - 4000 24th Street
4000 24th Street, San Francisco
|Dolores Omelette
|$16.00
smoked salmon, goat cheese, mushrooms, scallions served with tricolor potatoes oreganata
|Eureka Omelette
|$17.00
avocado, cheddar, mushrooms, scallions, salsa fresca served with tricolor potatoes oreganata