Pad see in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve pad see

Pad See Ew Pork image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pad See Ew Pork$16.00
Flat Noodle, Chinese Broccoli, Egg
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Item pic

 

Thai Spice Restaurant

1730 Polk st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad See Ew$14.50
Wok-fried flat rice noodles with garlic, egg, Chinese broccoli, and black sweet soy sauce.
More about Thai Spice Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Ben Thai Cafe

1331 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1566 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad See Ew$15.50
Rice noodle with choice of protein*, broccoli, egg, and house soy sauce.
More about Ben Thai Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Sun and Moon

415 Brannan Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad See You$17.00
Chargrilled stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg, American broccoli, and Asian broccoli
More about Sun and Moon
Pad See-ew Moo image

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad See-ew Moo$17.00
Pan-fried wide rice noodle with pork, egg, Chinese broccoli in Thai black bean sauce. Add an extra egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
Item pic

 

Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad See You$22.95
Thick rice noodle stir-fried with black soybean sauce, egg, broccoli. Choice of tofu or chicken
---Small--- Pad See You$90.00
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

