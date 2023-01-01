Pad see in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve pad see
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Pad See Ew Pork
|$16.00
Flat Noodle, Chinese Broccoli, Egg
Thai Spice Restaurant
1730 Polk st, San Francisco
|Pad See Ew
|$14.50
Wok-fried flat rice noodles with garlic, egg, Chinese broccoli, and black sweet soy sauce.
SALADS • NOODLES
Ben Thai Cafe
1331 Polk St, San Francisco
|Pad See Ew
|$15.50
Rice noodle with choice of protein*, broccoli, egg, and house soy sauce.
Sun and Moon
415 Brannan Street, San Francisco
|Pad See You
|$17.00
Chargrilled stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg, American broccoli, and Asian broccoli
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
|Pad See-ew Moo
|$17.00
Pan-fried wide rice noodle with pork, egg, Chinese broccoli in Thai black bean sauce. Add an extra egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)