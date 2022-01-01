Pad thai in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve pad thai
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Double Prawns Pad Thai
|$24.95
|Pad Thai Hor Kai
|$20.95
Egg Wrapped Pan-Fried Rice Noodle, Prawn, Tofu, Peanut, Bean Sprout, and Chive
|Pad Thai Prawn
|$18.95
Rice Noodle, Tofu, Egg, Chive, Peanut, Bean Sprout
SALADS • NOODLES
Ben Thai Cafe
1331 Polk St, San Francisco
|Pad Thai
|$14.50
Rice stick noodle with choice of protein*, egg, garlic, tofu, chopped pickled turnip, scallions, ground peanuts, and bean sprouts.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|VEGETARIAN PAD THAI
|$18.00
|PAD THAI
|$20.00
shrimp, rice noodles, tofu, egg, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts (pescatarian, dairy free)
San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St
692 Geary St, San Francisco
|Pad Thai
|$18.95
Fresh rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts, chives, tofu in tamarind reduction sauce with fround peanut and fresh lime.
Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
1175 Folsom Street, San Francisco
|Pad Thai
|$16.95
Classic wok-fried rice stick noodle, egg, shrimp, tofu, peanuts, chives, bean sprouts, tamarind
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
|Pad Thai Goong
|$16.00
Traditional Bangkok-style pan-fried rice noodle with prawns, served with crushed peanut, shallots, bean sprouts, dry shrimps, green onion and lime. Add an extra egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
|Pu Nim Pad Prik Thai Dum (Soft shell crab)
|$24.50
Soft shell crab. Crispy soft shell crab topped with black pepper, green onion, white onion and mushrooms in garlic sauce. Mild spicy