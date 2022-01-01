Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve pad thai

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Double Prawns Pad Thai$24.95
Pad Thai Hor Kai$20.95
Egg Wrapped Pan-Fried Rice Noodle, Prawn, Tofu, Peanut, Bean Sprout, and Chive
Pad Thai Prawn$18.95
Rice Noodle, Tofu, Egg, Chive, Peanut, Bean Sprout
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Pad Thai image

SALADS • NOODLES

Ben Thai Cafe

1331 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$14.50
Rice stick noodle with choice of protein*, egg, garlic, tofu, chopped pickled turnip, scallions, ground peanuts, and bean sprouts.
More about Ben Thai Cafe
f5117aa1-aab9-43e0-8843-dfabdb3296e6 image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGETARIAN PAD THAI$18.00
PAD THAI$20.00
shrimp, rice noodles, tofu, egg, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts (pescatarian, dairy free)
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Banner pic

 

San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St

692 Geary St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$18.95
Fresh rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts, chives, tofu in tamarind reduction sauce with fround peanut and fresh lime.
More about San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St
Pad Thai image

 

Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar

1175 Folsom Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$16.95
Classic wok-fried rice stick noodle, egg, shrimp, tofu, peanuts, chives, bean sprouts, tamarind
More about Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
Pad Thai Goong image

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad Thai Goong$16.00
Traditional Bangkok-style pan-fried rice noodle with prawns, served with crushed peanut, shallots, bean sprouts, dry shrimps, green onion and lime. Add an extra egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
Pu Nim Pad Prik Thai Dum (Soft shell crab)$24.50
Soft shell crab. Crispy soft shell crab topped with black pepper, green onion, white onion and mushrooms in garlic sauce. Mild spicy
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
Consumer pic

 

Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$20.95
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero

