Panang curry in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve panang curry

Thai Spice Restaurant

1730 Polk st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry$18.50
**Mild spicy. Choose your protein and enjoy it in Panang curry
paste cooked in coconut milk, bell peppers, zucchini, peanut, and kaffir lime leaves. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.[Vegetarian option available] ***
More about Thai Spice Restaurant
The Thonglor - 420 GEARY ST

420 GEARY ST, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry$15.00
Medium spicy curry with peanut sauce, coconut milk, and bell pepper
More about The Thonglor - 420 GEARY ST
Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry Beef$28.95
Slow cooked “USDA” certified flank beef, Thai basil in “Panang” red curry
served with jasmine rice
Panang Curry$24.95
Thai basil “Panang” red curry served with jasmine rice
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

