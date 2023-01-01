Panang curry in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve panang curry
More about Thai Spice Restaurant
Thai Spice Restaurant
1730 Polk st, San Francisco
|Panang Curry
|$18.50
**Mild spicy. Choose your protein and enjoy it in Panang curry
paste cooked in coconut milk, bell peppers, zucchini, peanut, and kaffir lime leaves. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.[Vegetarian option available] ***
More about The Thonglor - 420 GEARY ST
The Thonglor - 420 GEARY ST
420 GEARY ST, San Francisco
|Panang Curry
|$15.00
Medium spicy curry with peanut sauce, coconut milk, and bell pepper
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco
Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco
4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco
|Panang Curry Beef
|$28.95
Slow cooked “USDA” certified flank beef, Thai basil in “Panang” red curry
served with jasmine rice
|Panang Curry
|$24.95
Thai basil “Panang” red curry served with jasmine rice