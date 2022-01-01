Paninis in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve paninis
Bartlett Hall - San Francisco
242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Caprese Pressed Panini
|$14.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, olive oil, in Acme herb bread served with green salad.
|Turkey Club Panini
|$16.00
House smoked turkey breast, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle aioli
Bluestem Restaurant & Market
1 Yerba Buena Lane, San Francisco
|Eggplant & Pesto Panini
|$16.00
eggplant, pea tendril, mozzarella cheese