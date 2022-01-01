Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve paninis

Delarosa image

 

Delarosa - Downtown

37 YERBA BUENA LANE, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PANINI$14.00
More about Delarosa - Downtown
Item pic

 

Bartlett Hall - San Francisco

242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caprese Pressed Panini$14.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, olive oil, in Acme herb bread served with green salad.
Turkey Club Panini$16.00
House smoked turkey breast, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle aioli
More about Bartlett Hall - San Francisco
Item pic

 

Bluestem Restaurant & Market

1 Yerba Buena Lane, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eggplant & Pesto Panini$16.00
eggplant, pea tendril, mozzarella cheese
More about Bluestem Restaurant & Market
Banner pic

 

Coterie - Cathedral Hill

1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Cheese Panini$18.00
More about Coterie - Cathedral Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Chicken Burgers

Italian Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Salad

Tofu Salad

Samosa

Quesadillas

Carbonara

Teriyaki Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston