Panna cotta in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve panna cotta
PIZZA • SALADS
Del Popolo
855 Bush Street, San Francisco
|Dark Chocolate Panna Cotta
|$10.00
chantilly cream & sea salt
Doppio Zero
395 Hayes Street, San Francisco
|Panna Cotta
|$9.00
Homemade Vanilla Cream Custard in a Mix Berries sauce
Pizzeria Delfina
3611 18th Street, San Francisco
|Delfina's Buttermilk Panna Cotta
|$9.00
strawberries, black pepper, seven year balsamico
SEAFOOD
Seven Hills
1896 Hyde st, San Francisco
|Straus Panna Cotta
|$11.00
Rhubarb, bourbon vanilla, orange
Stonemill Matcha
561 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Yogurt Panna Cotta
|$6.75
Strawberry, elderflower rhubarb jam, and ginger jelly
Limon Rotisserie
1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco
|Panna cotta de mango
|$10.00
Sweetened vanilla cream custard topped with mango sauce.
PIZZA
Ragazza
311 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Panna Cotta
|$9.00
Honey-Lavender Panna Cotta w/ fresh apricots & Mugolio (delicious savory & sweet syrup made from pine cones in the Italian Dolomites)
TAPAS
Rintaro
82 14th St, San Francisco
|Hojicha Panna Cotta
|$10.00
Roasted green tea panna cotta with hojicha syrup and almond cookies
Wildseed
2000 Union Street, San Francisco
|COCONUT PANNA COTTA
|$10.00
Vanilla-coconut panna cotta, blackberry jam, fresh strawberries, pistachio