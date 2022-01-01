Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Papaya salad in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve papaya salad

Item pic

 

Thai Spice Restaurant

1730 Polk st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Papaya Salad$13.50
**Mild spicy. Shredded green papaya, garlic, fresh chili, cherry tomato, green bean, carrot, lime juice, and ground peanuts.
More about Thai Spice Restaurant
Item pic

 

Ben Thai Cafe

1331 Polk St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Papaya Salad$12.50
Shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean, carrot and ground peanuts tossed in chili-lime dressing.
More about Ben Thai Cafe
Item pic

 

Lao Table by Osha Thai

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
"Tum Marg Hoong" Papaya Salad$22.95
Spicy papaya salad + prawns + boiled egg + pork sausage + pork crackling W/ Laung Pra Bang "Pla-Ra" anchovies dressing
More about Lao Table by Osha Thai
GREEN PAPAYA & CUCUMBER SALAD image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GREEN PAPAYA & CUCUMBER SALAD$17.00
pickled apples, chilies, herbs, crushed peanuts, spicy citrus dressing (fish sauce in dressing) (gluten free)
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St

692 Geary St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papaya salad$17.95
Green papaya, long green bean, fresh garlic, Thai chilli, tomatoes, crushed peanut with spicy lime dressing original Thai style.
More about San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St
iThai Bangkok Street Food image

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Combo BBQ and Papaya Salad$19.00
This combo set serves your choice of BBQ, comes with papaya salad and sticky rice
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
Item pic

 

Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papaya Salad$16.95
Shredded green papaya, Thai chili, garlic, cherry tomatoes and crushed peanut with tamarind lime spicy dressing
---Medium--- Papaya Salad$85.00
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

