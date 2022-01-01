Papaya salad in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve papaya salad
Thai Spice Restaurant
1730 Polk st, San Francisco
|Papaya Salad
|$13.50
**Mild spicy. Shredded green papaya, garlic, fresh chili, cherry tomato, green bean, carrot, lime juice, and ground peanuts.
Ben Thai Cafe
1331 Polk St, San Francisco
|Papaya Salad
|$12.50
Shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean, carrot and ground peanuts tossed in chili-lime dressing.
Lao Table by Osha Thai
149 2nd Street, San Francisco
|"Tum Marg Hoong" Papaya Salad
|$22.95
Spicy papaya salad + prawns + boiled egg + pork sausage + pork crackling W/ Laung Pra Bang "Pla-Ra" anchovies dressing
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|GREEN PAPAYA & CUCUMBER SALAD
|$17.00
pickled apples, chilies, herbs, crushed peanuts, spicy citrus dressing (fish sauce in dressing) (gluten free)
San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St
692 Geary St, San Francisco
|Papaya salad
|$17.95
Green papaya, long green bean, fresh garlic, Thai chilli, tomatoes, crushed peanut with spicy lime dressing original Thai style.
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
|Combo BBQ and Papaya Salad
|$19.00
This combo set serves your choice of BBQ, comes with papaya salad and sticky rice