Patty melts in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve patty melts

The Dark Horse Inn image

GRILL

The Dark Horse Inn

942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Pepper Patty Melt$16.00
Ground angus patty, ghost pepper cheddar, charred scallion chipotle aioli, griddled white onions, sliced sourdough.
More about The Dark Horse Inn
Banner pic

 

Town's End Brunch - 2 Townsend Street

2 Townsend Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Patty Melt$15.00
WITH CARMELIZED ONIONS AND MELTED SWISS CHEESE SERVED ON SLICED LIGHT RYE. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HOUSE SALAD, SOUP OF THE DAY
OR REGULAR FRIES. SUB FOR GARLIC OR CURLY FRIES FOR $2
SWEET POTATO FRIES OR ONION RINGS FOR $3.
More about Town's End Brunch - 2 Townsend Street
Item pic

 

4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero

705 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
4505 Patty Melt$15.95
Buttery Griddled Rye, Two 1/4 Pound Grass Fed Beef Patties, Gruyere Cheese, Russian Dressing and Hatch Green Chile-Bacon-Onion Jam.
More about 4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero
Restaurant banner

 

Giulianas Just for You - 732 22nd Street

732 22nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$14.95
More about Giulianas Just for You - 732 22nd Street
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$16.95
beef burger topped with sauteed onion & melted swiss on rye
More about The Grind Cafe

