Patty melts in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve patty melts
GRILL
The Dark Horse Inn
942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco
|Chili Pepper Patty Melt
|$16.00
Ground angus patty, ghost pepper cheddar, charred scallion chipotle aioli, griddled white onions, sliced sourdough.
Town's End Brunch - 2 Townsend Street
2 Townsend Street, San Francisco
|Classic Patty Melt
|$15.00
WITH CARMELIZED ONIONS AND MELTED SWISS CHEESE SERVED ON SLICED LIGHT RYE. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HOUSE SALAD, SOUP OF THE DAY
OR REGULAR FRIES. SUB FOR GARLIC OR CURLY FRIES FOR $2
SWEET POTATO FRIES OR ONION RINGS FOR $3.
4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero
705 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|4505 Patty Melt
|$15.95
Buttery Griddled Rye, Two 1/4 Pound Grass Fed Beef Patties, Gruyere Cheese, Russian Dressing and Hatch Green Chile-Bacon-Onion Jam.
Giulianas Just for You - 732 22nd Street
732 22nd Street, San Francisco
|Patty Melt
|$14.95