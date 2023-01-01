Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto pizza in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve pesto pizza

Pesto image

PIZZA • SALADS

Gialina

2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (2316 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pesto Pizza$19.00
Pistachio pesto, Portobello mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella & ricotta
More about Gialina
BrewVino, SF image

PIZZA

BrewVino, SF - 2706 24th street

2706 24th street, San Francisco

Avg 5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Pizza$22.00
Pesto, Three Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Topped w/ Sun Dried Tomato
More about BrewVino, SF - 2706 24th street
naPizza image

 

NAPIZZA - Modern Local Pizzeria

3258 scott street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Pesto$24.00
Fior di latte, basil pesto, sundried tomatoes, burrata cheese
More about NAPIZZA - Modern Local Pizzeria
Presidio Pizza Company image

 

Presidio Pizza Company

1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
18" Paradise Pesto Pizza$37.00
Paradise Pesto Pizza$31.00
More about Presidio Pizza Company

