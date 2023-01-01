Pesto pizza in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve pesto pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Gialina
2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Pesto Pizza
|$19.00
Pistachio pesto, Portobello mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella & ricotta
PIZZA
BrewVino, SF - 2706 24th street
2706 24th street, San Francisco
|Pesto Chicken Pizza
|$22.00
Pesto, Three Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Topped w/ Sun Dried Tomato
NAPIZZA - Modern Local Pizzeria
3258 scott street, San Francisco
|Pizza Pesto
|$24.00
Fior di latte, basil pesto, sundried tomatoes, burrata cheese