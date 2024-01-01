Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

SF Hole in the Wall - Irving

1825 Irving St, San Francisco

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak sandwich$15.00
Strip loin, sautéed onion, green peppers, mushrooms, with provolone cheese
More about SF Hole in the Wall - Irving
4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero

705 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
4505 Cheesesteak$13.95
Smoked, Sliced Brisket, Onions & Peppers, and Cheese Sauce on a Amoroso's Roll
More about 4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero
Giulianas Just for You - 732 22nd Street

732 22nd Street, San Francisco

TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheese Steak$16.95
More about Giulianas Just for You - 732 22nd Street

