Philly cheesesteaks in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about SF Hole in the Wall - Irving
SF Hole in the Wall - Irving
1825 Irving St, San Francisco
|Philly Cheese Steak sandwich
|$15.00
Strip loin, sautéed onion, green peppers, mushrooms, with provolone cheese
More about 4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero
4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero
705 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|4505 Cheesesteak
|$13.95
Smoked, Sliced Brisket, Onions & Peppers, and Cheese Sauce on a Amoroso's Roll