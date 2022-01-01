Pineapple fried rice in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Pineapple Fried Rice W/ Prawn (V)
|$20.00
Pineapple, Egg, Onion, Cashew Nut, Curry Powder, Turmeric, Raisin, and Cilantro
Thai Spice Restaurant
1730 Polk st, San Francisco
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$19.95
Thai style fried rice with curry powder, shrimps, calamari, scallop, Basa fillets, egg, pineapple, cashew nuts, tomato, onions, raisins, and green onion
Lao Table by Osha Thai
149 2nd Street, San Francisco
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$24.95
Classic fried rice + chicken & prawns + pineapple + cashew + raisins W/ cucumber garnish
San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St
692 Geary St, San Francisco
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$18.95
Fried rice, egg, tomato, onion, green onion, cashew nut, raisin, pineapple with chicken and prawn.
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.00
Yellow curry fried rice with prawns, pineapple, carrot, cashew nut, egg, raisin, and onions. Add a fried egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)