Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pineapple Fried Rice W/ Prawn (V)$20.00
Pineapple, Egg, Onion, Cashew Nut, Curry Powder, Turmeric, Raisin, and Cilantro
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Item pic

 

Thai Spice Restaurant

1730 Polk st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$19.95
Thai style fried rice with curry powder, shrimps, calamari, scallop, Basa fillets, egg, pineapple, cashew nuts, tomato, onions, raisins, and green onion
More about Thai Spice Restaurant
Item pic

 

Lao Table by Osha Thai

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$24.95
Classic fried rice + chicken & prawns + pineapple + cashew + raisins W/ cucumber garnish
More about Lao Table by Osha Thai
Item pic

 

San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St

692 Geary St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$18.95
Fried rice, egg, tomato, onion, green onion, cashew nut, raisin, pineapple with chicken and prawn.
More about San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
Yellow curry fried rice with prawns, pineapple, carrot, cashew nut, egg, raisin, and onions. Add a fried egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
Consumer pic

 

Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$24.95
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Flautas

Tomato Soup

Sliders

Egg Rolls

Bread Pudding

Grilled Chicken

Crab Cakes

Soba Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (37 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston