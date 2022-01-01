Po boy in San Francisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souley Vegan - SF (Charter Oak Ave) image

 

Souley Vegan - SF (Charter Oak Ave)

90 charter oak Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy$14.00
House-made Seitan battered in our house blend of spices and fried to perfection. Served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our house-made garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries
More about Souley Vegan - SF (Charter Oak Ave)
The New Spot On Polk image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Po' Boy$18.00
HOMEMADE CRAB CAKES WITH SPICY 1000 ISLAND, LETTUCE, TOMATOES AND RED ONIONS IN A GRILLED BUTTERED SOFT ROLL. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HOUSE SALAD, SOUP OF THE DAY OR REGULAR FRIES. SUB FOR GARLIC, CURLY OR SWEET POTATO FRIES $1, OR ONION RINGS FOR $2
More about The New Spot On Polk
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Meat & Three

919 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (6362 reviews)
Takeout
Catfish Po Boy$18.00
Cornmeal-fried Catfish. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Remoulade. Choice Fries or Cole Slaw
Fried Veggie Po Boy$15.50
Cornmeal-fried Cauliflower, Yam & Okra. Lettuce, Tomato, Bread & Butter Pickles. Chipotle Remoulade. (vegan). Choice of Fries or Cole Slaw
Shrimp Po Boy$18.00
Cornmeal-fried Shrimp. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Remoulade. Choice of Fries or Cole Slaw
More about Brenda's Meat & Three
Item pic

 

Foundation Cafe

335 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Po'Boy Wrap$13.50
Creole remoulade, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, flour tortilla
More about Foundation Cafe
Fried Chicken Po'boy image

 

The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery

100 Hooper Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Po'boy$15.00
jack cheese, smoked bacon, chili-lime mayo, fully dressed
More about The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery
Boneless Chicken Po' Boy image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Little Skillet

360 Ritch Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.6 (2103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless Chicken Po' Boy$13.50
No bones to pick in this classic Fried Chicken Po’Boy! Choice of Crispy Fried or Blackened Chicken on a soft white roll, topped with jalapeño kale slaw, leafy green romaine, juicy tomatoes, house pickles and a slather of remoulade, served with housemade chips. Need more reasons to indulge? Ingredients are fresh, aromatic and locally-sourced!
Andouille Sausage Po' Boy$13.50
Smoked and spicy Andouille Sausage on a soft white roll, topped with jalapeño kale slaw, leafy green romaine, juicy tomatoes, house pickles and a slather of remoulade, served with housemade chips. Need more reasons to indulge? Ingredients are fresh, aromatic and locally-sourced!
Seasonal Veggies Po' Boy$13.50
Perfectly roasted, sweet seasonal vegetables on a soft white roll, topped with jalapeño kale slaw, leafy green romaine, juicy tomatoes, house pickles and a slather of remoulade, served with housemade chips. Need more reasons to indulge? Ingredients are fresh, aromatic and locally-sourced!
More about Little Skillet
Item pic

 

Souley Vegan - San Francisco

60 Morris Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ain't Gator Po'Boy w/ Fries$15.00
House-made seitan and mushrooms battered and dressed with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and our savory swamp sauce Served with seasoned fries
Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy w/ Fries$14.00
House-made Seitan battered in our house blend of spices and fried to perfection. Served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our house-made garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries
More about Souley Vegan - San Francisco
The Oyster 'Po Boy' image

SEAFOOD

The Anchovy Bar

1740 O'Farrell St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (293 reviews)
The Oyster 'Po Boy'$18.00
oyster tempura, ume-shiso aioli & celery-apple-red cabbage slaw
More about The Anchovy Bar

