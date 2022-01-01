Po boy in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve po boy
More about Souley Vegan - SF (Charter Oak Ave)
Souley Vegan - SF (Charter Oak Ave)
90 charter oak Ave, San Francisco
|Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy
|$14.00
House-made Seitan battered in our house blend of spices and fried to perfection. Served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our house-made garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries
More about The New Spot On Polk
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Crab Po' Boy
|$18.00
HOMEMADE CRAB CAKES WITH SPICY 1000 ISLAND, LETTUCE, TOMATOES AND RED ONIONS IN A GRILLED BUTTERED SOFT ROLL. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HOUSE SALAD, SOUP OF THE DAY OR REGULAR FRIES. SUB FOR GARLIC, CURLY OR SWEET POTATO FRIES $1, OR ONION RINGS FOR $2
More about Brenda's Meat & Three
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Meat & Three
919 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Catfish Po Boy
|$18.00
Cornmeal-fried Catfish. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Remoulade. Choice Fries or Cole Slaw
|Fried Veggie Po Boy
|$15.50
Cornmeal-fried Cauliflower, Yam & Okra. Lettuce, Tomato, Bread & Butter Pickles. Chipotle Remoulade. (vegan). Choice of Fries or Cole Slaw
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$18.00
Cornmeal-fried Shrimp. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Remoulade. Choice of Fries or Cole Slaw
More about Foundation Cafe
Foundation Cafe
335 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Fried Shrimp Po'Boy Wrap
|$13.50
Creole remoulade, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, flour tortilla
More about The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery
The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery
100 Hooper Street, San Francisco
|Fried Chicken Po'boy
|$15.00
jack cheese, smoked bacon, chili-lime mayo, fully dressed
More about Little Skillet
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Little Skillet
360 Ritch Street, San Francisco
|Boneless Chicken Po' Boy
|$13.50
No bones to pick in this classic Fried Chicken Po’Boy! Choice of Crispy Fried or Blackened Chicken on a soft white roll, topped with jalapeño kale slaw, leafy green romaine, juicy tomatoes, house pickles and a slather of remoulade, served with housemade chips. Need more reasons to indulge? Ingredients are fresh, aromatic and locally-sourced!
|Andouille Sausage Po' Boy
|$13.50
Smoked and spicy Andouille Sausage on a soft white roll, topped with jalapeño kale slaw, leafy green romaine, juicy tomatoes, house pickles and a slather of remoulade, served with housemade chips. Need more reasons to indulge? Ingredients are fresh, aromatic and locally-sourced!
|Seasonal Veggies Po' Boy
|$13.50
Perfectly roasted, sweet seasonal vegetables on a soft white roll, topped with jalapeño kale slaw, leafy green romaine, juicy tomatoes, house pickles and a slather of remoulade, served with housemade chips. Need more reasons to indulge? Ingredients are fresh, aromatic and locally-sourced!
More about Souley Vegan - San Francisco
Souley Vegan - San Francisco
60 Morris Street, San Francisco
|Ain't Gator Po'Boy w/ Fries
|$15.00
House-made seitan and mushrooms battered and dressed with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and our savory swamp sauce Served with seasoned fries
|Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy w/ Fries
|$14.00
House-made Seitan battered in our house blend of spices and fried to perfection. Served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our house-made garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries