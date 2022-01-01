Popcorn chicken in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
More about Shihlin - SF
Shihlin - SF
3251 20th Ave 250G, San Francisco
|Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞
|$10.00
Marinated hand-cut fresh chicken leg cutlets fried to order. Crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside! Topped with basil leaves and sprinkled with our house special fragrant powder, custom spiced to your preference. A menu favorite and a MUST TRY!!!
More about The Snug - San Francisco
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Snug - San Francisco
2301 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Popcorn Chicken with Yuzu Mayo TO-GO
|$13.00
Juicy chunks of Koji-marinated fried chicken thighs, with a side of Yuzu Mayo for dunking
Allergy Alert: Gluten, Soy
More about Social 303 - 303 2nd Street
Social 303 - 303 2nd Street
330 1st Street, San Francisco
|POPCORN CHICKEN
|$8.00