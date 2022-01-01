Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞 image

 

Shihlin - SF

3251 20th Ave 250G, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞$10.00
Marinated hand-cut fresh chicken leg cutlets fried to order. Crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside! Topped with basil leaves and sprinkled with our house special fragrant powder, custom spiced to your preference. A menu favorite and a MUST TRY!!!
More about Shihlin - SF
Popcorn Chicken with Yuzu Mayo TO-GO image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Snug - San Francisco

2301 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken with Yuzu Mayo TO-GO$13.00
Juicy chunks of Koji-marinated fried chicken thighs, with a side of Yuzu Mayo for dunking
Allergy Alert: Gluten, Soy
More about The Snug - San Francisco
Main pic

 

Social 303 - 303 2nd Street

330 1st Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
POPCORN CHICKEN$8.00
More about Social 303 - 303 2nd Street
Item pic

 

T Phoenix

832 Clement St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salt & Pepper popcorn chicken 盐酥雞$7.89
More about T Phoenix

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Ceviche

Caesar Salad

Cheesecake

Apple Fritters

Ravioli

Thai Coffee

Meatball Subs

Street Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (36 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (783 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (301 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston