Pork belly in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve pork belly

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Pork and Crispy Pork Belly Over Rice$16.95
House Marinated Roasted Pork and Crispy Pork Belly over Rice, Boiled Egg served with Sweet House Gravy on top, and Pickled Jalapeños Soy Sauce
Crispy Pork Belly Green Bean$16.95
Stir-Fried Crispy Pork Belly, Green Bean, Bell Pepper, with House-Made Red Chili Paste
Crispy Pork Belly Sweet Basil$16.95
Stir-Fried Crispy Pork Belly, Basil, Bell Pepper, String Bean, Jalapeño with Chili-Garlic Sauce
HAMBURGERS

The Willows

1582 Folsom St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Donuts$9.95
SANDWICHES

Sanguchon Eatery

1182 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Skewer$16.00
ROOH San Francisco

333 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pomegranate Glazed Pork Belly (JAX)$18.00
Pomegranate Glazed BBQ pork ribs, Pickled Kohlrabi (3 pieces )
Pork Belly$20.00
Pomegranate and Aam papad glazed. toasted hempseed, pink peppercorn
Camino Alto

1715 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly$21.00
Lao Table by Osha Thai

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
S&P Crispy Pork Belly$26.95
Wok fried house-made crispy pork belly, Gilroy garlic, chili, Kaffir lime leaves, salt & pepper, W/fried egg over rice and cucumber consommé
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's French Soul Food

652 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (5556 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Pork Belly$16.50
Poached Egg, Cheddar Grits, Spicy Onion Relish
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Pork Belly$18.00
SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Burma Superstar - 309 Clement St

309 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (7345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basil Chili Pork Belly$19.00
Not available mild. Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions.
Braised Pork Belly w/ Pickled Mustard Greens$22.50
Savory slices of tender pork belly in a sweet garlic and wine sauce.
Roka Akor | San Francisco

801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Robata Grilled Pork Belly$18.00
Robata Grilled Pork Belly with Breakfast Radish and Tarragon Miso
Piqueos

830 Cortland Ave., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Anticuchos Pork Belly$20.00
Peruvian inspired street cart vendor grilled skewers marinated in panca paste and Peruvian spices, served with tacu tacu
Bluestem Restaurant & Market

1 Yerba Buena Lane, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Crispy Pork Belly$15.00
thick cut pork belly bacon, fresh ground black pepper
Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kurobuta Pork Belly$29.95
Famous Kurobuta pork belly slow braised in 5 spice seasoning, purple flower sticky rice and baby bokchoy
