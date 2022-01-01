Pork belly in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve pork belly
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Roasted Pork and Crispy Pork Belly Over Rice
|$16.95
House Marinated Roasted Pork and Crispy Pork Belly over Rice, Boiled Egg served with Sweet House Gravy on top, and Pickled Jalapeños Soy Sauce
|Crispy Pork Belly Green Bean
|$16.95
Stir-Fried Crispy Pork Belly, Green Bean, Bell Pepper, with House-Made Red Chili Paste
|Crispy Pork Belly Sweet Basil
|$16.95
Stir-Fried Crispy Pork Belly, Basil, Bell Pepper, String Bean, Jalapeño with Chili-Garlic Sauce
SANDWICHES
Sanguchon Eatery
1182 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Pork Belly Skewer
|$16.00
ROOH San Francisco
333 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Pomegranate Glazed Pork Belly (JAX)
|$18.00
Pomegranate Glazed BBQ pork ribs, Pickled Kohlrabi (3 pieces )
|Pork Belly
|$20.00
Pomegranate and Aam papad glazed. toasted hempseed, pink peppercorn
Lao Table by Osha Thai
149 2nd Street, San Francisco
|S&P Crispy Pork Belly
|$26.95
Wok fried house-made crispy pork belly, Gilroy garlic, chili, Kaffir lime leaves, salt & pepper, W/fried egg over rice and cucumber consommé
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's French Soul Food
652 Polk St, San Francisco
|Crispy Pork Belly
|$16.50
Poached Egg, Cheddar Grits, Spicy Onion Relish
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Palette Tea House
900 North Point St, San Francisco
|Roasted Pork Belly
|$18.00
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Burma Superstar - 309 Clement St
309 Clement St, San Francisco
|Basil Chili Pork Belly
|$19.00
Not available mild. Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions.
|Braised Pork Belly w/ Pickled Mustard Greens
|$22.50
Savory slices of tender pork belly in a sweet garlic and wine sauce.
Roka Akor | San Francisco
801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco
|Robata Grilled Pork Belly
|$18.00
Robata Grilled Pork Belly with Breakfast Radish and Tarragon Miso
Piqueos
830 Cortland Ave., San Francisco
|Anticuchos Pork Belly
|$20.00
Peruvian inspired street cart vendor grilled skewers marinated in panca paste and Peruvian spices, served with tacu tacu
Bluestem Restaurant & Market
1 Yerba Buena Lane, San Francisco
|Side Crispy Pork Belly
|$15.00
thick cut pork belly bacon, fresh ground black pepper