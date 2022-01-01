Pork chops in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve pork chops
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Charbroiled Pork Chop
|$19.00
WITH GARLIC SAUTED GREEN BEANS,
MASHED POTATOES AND GRAVY.
|Charbroiled Pork Chops
|$19.00
WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE, HOUSE POTATOES AND CHOICE OF TOAST.
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Meat & Three - 919 Divisadero, San Francisco
919 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Chicken Fried Pork Chop
|$23.00
Garibaldis on Presidio
347 Presidio Ave, San Francisco
|PORK CHOP
|$28.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Grubstake Diner
1525 Pine St, San Francisco
|PORK CHOPS w/ VEGGIES & POTATOES (SPECIAL)
|$18.50
grilled pork chop with veggies and potatoes. May contain one or two chops according to size.
GRILL
The Dark Horse Inn
942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco
|Pork Chop Sandwich
|$15.00
Breaded fried pork chop, pickled apple slaw, maple garlic aioli, potato roll.
Lily
225 Clement St., San Francisco
|BBQ Berkshire Pork Chop and Broken Rice
|$52.00
Lap Xuong Sausage, Green Tomato Cabbage Stir Fry, Shrimp and Pork Meatloaf, Broken rice
Town's End Brunch - 2 Townsend Street
2 Townsend Street, San Francisco
|Charbroiled Pork Chops
|$20.00
WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE, HOUSE POTATOES OR HASH BROWN, AND CHOICE OF TOAST.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Aracely Cafe - 401 13th street
401 13th street, San Francisco
|pork chop
|$24.00
PIZZA
A16 - Chestnut
2355 Chestnut St., San Francisco
|Berkshire Pork Chop
|$38.00
agrodolce, saba, hazelnut, watercress
Boho Restaurant - Café Boho
3321 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|Entree: Pork Chop
|$34.00