Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Charbroiled Pork Chop$19.00
WITH GARLIC SAUTED GREEN BEANS,
MASHED POTATOES AND GRAVY.
Charbroiled Pork Chops$19.00
WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE, HOUSE POTATOES AND CHOICE OF TOAST.
More about The New Spot On Polk
Brenda's Meat & Three image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Meat & Three - 919 Divisadero, San Francisco

919 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (6362 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Pork Chop$23.00
More about Brenda's Meat & Three - 919 Divisadero, San Francisco
Garibaldis on Presidio image

 

Garibaldis on Presidio

347 Presidio Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (622 reviews)
Takeout
PORK CHOP$28.00
More about Garibaldis on Presidio
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Grubstake Diner

1525 Pine St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (3623 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PORK CHOPS w/ VEGGIES & POTATOES (SPECIAL)$18.50
grilled pork chop with veggies and potatoes. May contain one or two chops according to size.
More about Grubstake Diner
The Dark Horse Inn image

GRILL

The Dark Horse Inn

942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Chop Sandwich$15.00
Breaded fried pork chop, pickled apple slaw, maple garlic aioli, potato roll.
More about The Dark Horse Inn
Item pic

 

Lily

225 Clement St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Berkshire Pork Chop and Broken Rice$52.00
Lap Xuong Sausage, Green Tomato Cabbage Stir Fry, Shrimp and Pork Meatloaf, Broken rice
More about Lily
Item pic

 

Town's End Brunch - 2 Townsend Street

2 Townsend Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Charbroiled Pork Chops$20.00
WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE, HOUSE POTATOES OR HASH BROWN, AND CHOICE OF TOAST.
More about Town's End Brunch - 2 Townsend Street
Aracely Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Aracely Cafe - 401 13th street

401 13th street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
pork chop$24.00
More about Aracely Cafe - 401 13th street
Item pic

PIZZA

A16 - Chestnut

2355 Chestnut St., San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (8168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Berkshire Pork Chop$38.00
agrodolce, saba, hazelnut, watercress
More about A16 - Chestnut
Boho image

 

Boho Restaurant - Café Boho

3321 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Entree: Pork Chop$34.00
More about Boho Restaurant - Café Boho
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Zazie

941 Cole St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Country Pork Chop$42.00
brined pork chop over red cabbage braised with hard cider & bacon, topped w/ roasted bosc pear
More about Zazie

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Baked Ziti

Lassi

Lamb Burgers

Pork Belly

Hash Browns

Muffins

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Corn Dogs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (38 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston