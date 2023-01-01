Potstickers in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve potstickers
DIM SUM
Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
101 Spear St, San Francisco
|Pork Potsticker
|$13.00
6 pc
Xiao Loong Restaurant
250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco
|Steamed Vegetarian Pot Stickers (6)
|$13.00
A seasoned mixture of minced Shiitake mushrooms, Napa cabbage, tofu, and mung bean thread wrapped in a hand rolled thin Chinese pastry.
Saucy Asian- - Castro
3801 17th Street, San Francisco
|POTSTICKERS
|$8.49
deep fried beef or veggie potstickers with homemade soy sauce mix
Lazy Susan
811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco
|Potstickers (Pork + Veggie)
|$9.95
6 Pan fried crispy dumplings with housemade dipping sauce
|Potstickers (Veggie)
|$9.95
6 Pan fried crispy dumplings with housemade dipping sauce. Vegetarian and vegan
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|PORK & KIMCHI POTSTICKERS
|$17.00
soy, ginger, sesame, toasted chili oil