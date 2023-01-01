Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve potstickers

Pork Potsticker image

DIM SUM

Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Potsticker$13.00
6 pc
More about Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
Item pic

 

Xiao Loong Restaurant

250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steamed Vegetarian Pot Stickers (6)$13.00
A seasoned mixture of minced Shiitake mushrooms, Napa cabbage, tofu, and mung bean thread wrapped in a hand rolled thin Chinese pastry.
More about Xiao Loong Restaurant
Item pic

 

Saucy Asian- - Castro

3801 17th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
POTSTICKERS$8.49
deep fried beef or veggie potstickers with homemade soy sauce mix
More about Saucy Asian- - Castro
Potstickers (Pork + Veggie) image

 

Lazy Susan

811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Potstickers (Pork + Veggie)$9.95
6 Pan fried crispy dumplings with housemade dipping sauce
Potstickers (Veggie)$9.95
6 Pan fried crispy dumplings with housemade dipping sauce. Vegetarian and vegan
More about Lazy Susan
E&O Kitchen and Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PORK & KIMCHI POTSTICKERS$17.00
soy, ginger, sesame, toasted chili oil
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Palette Tea House image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Wagyu Pot Stickers (3)$14.00
More about Palette Tea House

