Prawns in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tom Yum Prawn$26.00
Blue River Prawn, Mushroom, Tomato, Lemongrass, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Haft-and-Haft and Chili Paste
Double Prawns Pad Thai$24.95
Naked Prawn$17.00
Raw Prawn with House Special Seafood Sauce, Mint
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Skewers Prawns$16.00
Served with a creole remoulade sauce
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Harris' Restaurant

2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prawn Cocktail$25.00
More about Harris' Restaurant
TIGER PRAWN RAVIOLES. image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

L'Ardoise Bistro

151 Noe Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TIGER PRAWN RAVIOLES.$12.00
Sautéed tiger Prawn in a parsnip Cream, Wrapped between Two Layers of Thin, delicate Pasta Dough. Light Garlic Dressing and Fresh Mixed Herbs.
More about L'Ardoise Bistro
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Ben Thai Cafe

1331 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Prawn Rolls$11.00
Deep fried marinated prawn wrapped in egg roll skin served with sweet & spicy sauce.
More about Ben Thai Cafe
Item pic

DIM SUM

Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Phoenix Tail Prawn$14.95
4 pc
More about Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
Item pic

 

Lao Table by Osha Thai

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Mee Lao Prawns$23.95
Stir fried thin rice noodles + prawns + garlic chives + omelette crepe W/peanut & lime
More about Lao Table by Osha Thai
Item pic

CURRY

Nippon Curry

3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ebi Fry (Fried Prawns) Curry$19.00
Three (3) crispy deep-fried prawns served with curry, rice, pickles and tartar sauce
Side Ebi Fry (Prawns 3 pcs)$9.00
Three (3) breaded, deep-fried prawns served with a lemon wedge and tartar sauce (free upon request).
More about Nippon Curry
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
POACHED PRAWN SALAD$23.00
gulf white prawns, cucumber, mango, citrus segments, chilies, cashews, herbs, lemon oil (gluten free)
PRAWN SATAY$22.00
(4 pcs) thai basil & mango sauce
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Sugar Snap Peas Chili Prawns$25.00
This dish is a new item to the menu. It contains sweet piquante peppers, cherry tomatoes, and thai chili. This dish is bold in flavors!
More about Palette Tea House
Item pic

BBQ

Barrel Head Brewhouse

1785 Fulton St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1187 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Prawns$9.00
More about Barrel Head Brewhouse
TILAK Indian Cuisine image

 

TILAK Indian Cuisine

3501 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Goan Prawn Masala$17.00
Prawn Biriyani$17.00
More about TILAK Indian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Angry Prawns$26.95
Sautéed River prawns with curry paste, kaffir lime leaf, Chinese ginger, young peppercorn served over fried eggplant on a sizzling plate
Firecracker Prawns$16.95
Southeast Asian style grilled prawns, aromatic herbs served with
spicy lime vinaigrette
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Le Central - 453 Bush Street

453 Bush Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (2132 reviews)
Takeout
Sautèed Prawns$33.00
More about Le Central - 453 Bush Street
Item pic

 

Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant - 1199 Church Street

1199 Church Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prawn Cocktail$16.00
with cocktail sauce
More about Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant - 1199 Church Street

Map

Map

