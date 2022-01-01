Prawns in San Francisco
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Tom Yum Prawn
|$26.00
Blue River Prawn, Mushroom, Tomato, Lemongrass, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Haft-and-Haft and Chili Paste
|Double Prawns Pad Thai
|$24.95
|Naked Prawn
|$17.00
Raw Prawn with House Special Seafood Sauce, Mint
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Skewers Prawns
|$16.00
Served with a creole remoulade sauce
Harris' Restaurant
2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco
|Prawn Cocktail
|$25.00
L'Ardoise Bistro
151 Noe Street, San Francisco
|TIGER PRAWN RAVIOLES.
|$12.00
Sautéed tiger Prawn in a parsnip Cream, Wrapped between Two Layers of Thin, delicate Pasta Dough. Light Garlic Dressing and Fresh Mixed Herbs.
Ben Thai Cafe
1331 Polk St, San Francisco
|Prawn Rolls
|$11.00
Deep fried marinated prawn wrapped in egg roll skin served with sweet & spicy sauce.
Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
101 Spear St, San Francisco
|Phoenix Tail Prawn
|$14.95
4 pc
Lao Table by Osha Thai
149 2nd Street, San Francisco
|Pad Mee Lao Prawns
|$23.95
Stir fried thin rice noodles + prawns + garlic chives + omelette crepe W/peanut & lime
Nippon Curry
3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Ebi Fry (Fried Prawns) Curry
|$19.00
Three (3) crispy deep-fried prawns served with curry, rice, pickles and tartar sauce
|Side Ebi Fry (Prawns 3 pcs)
|$9.00
Three (3) breaded, deep-fried prawns served with a lemon wedge and tartar sauce (free upon request).
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|POACHED PRAWN SALAD
|$23.00
gulf white prawns, cucumber, mango, citrus segments, chilies, cashews, herbs, lemon oil (gluten free)
|PRAWN SATAY
|$22.00
(4 pcs) thai basil & mango sauce
Palette Tea House
900 North Point St, San Francisco
|Sugar Snap Peas Chili Prawns
|$25.00
This dish is a new item to the menu. It contains sweet piquante peppers, cherry tomatoes, and thai chili. This dish is bold in flavors!
Barrel Head Brewhouse
1785 Fulton St, San Francisco
|Side of Prawns
|$9.00
TILAK Indian Cuisine
3501 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Goan Prawn Masala
|$17.00
|Prawn Biriyani
|$17.00
Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco
4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco
|Angry Prawns
|$26.95
Sautéed River prawns with curry paste, kaffir lime leaf, Chinese ginger, young peppercorn served over fried eggplant on a sizzling plate
|Firecracker Prawns
|$16.95
Southeast Asian style grilled prawns, aromatic herbs served with
spicy lime vinaigrette
Le Central - 453 Bush Street
453 Bush Street, San Francisco
|Sautèed Prawns
|$33.00