Pretzels in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve pretzels

Magnolia Brewing Company image

 

Magnolia Brewing Company - Haight

1398 Haight Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PRETZEL$10.00
More about Magnolia Brewing Company - Haight
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery - San Francisco Brewpub

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Pretzel$7.00
Served with Obatza Cheese and House-Made Beer Mustard
More about 21st Amendment Brewery - San Francisco Brewpub
Radhaus image

 

Radhaus

2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel with Obatzda$12.00
HAUS MUSTARD, BAVARIAN CHEESE SPREAD
More about Radhaus
Soft Pretzel with Beer Cheese image

 

Bartlett Hall - 242 O'Farrell St

242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Pretzel with Beer Cheese$11.00
House made pretzel with 3 cheese beer dip (Asiago, Sharp Cheddar, Goat)
More about Bartlett Hall - 242 O'Farrell St
Item pic

 

The Monk's Kettle San Francisco

3141 16th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Roll$6.00
WITH BEER CHEESE, HOUSE MUSTARD
More about The Monk's Kettle San Francisco
Item pic

 

New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay - 1000a 3rd St

1000a 3rd St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PRETZEL BITES$10.00
Bavarian-style pretzel, served with cheddar beer fondue and spicy mustard
More about New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay - 1000a 3rd St
Item pic

BBQ

Barrel Head Brewhouse

1785 Fulton St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1187 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Knots$12.00
Two house made and braided knots served with cheddar fondue
Pretzel$8.00
More about Barrel Head Brewhouse
Consumer pic

 

Harry's Bar

2020 Fillmore St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Warm Soft Pretzel$9.00
Pimento cheese and honey mustard
More about Harry's Bar
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

436 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Pretzel$3.75
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
Schroeder's Restaurant image

 

Schroeder's Restaurant

240 Front St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Giant Pretzel$14.00
mustard, add bier cheese +3
Giant Bavarian Pretzel P2
bourbon mustard. add biercheese +3
More about Schroeder's Restaurant

