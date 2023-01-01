Pretzels in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Magnolia Brewing Company - Haight
Magnolia Brewing Company - Haight
1398 Haight Street, San Francisco
|PRETZEL
|$10.00
More about 21st Amendment Brewery - San Francisco Brewpub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
21st Amendment Brewery - San Francisco Brewpub
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|Soft Pretzel
|$7.00
Served with Obatza Cheese and House-Made Beer Mustard
More about Radhaus
Radhaus
2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco
|Pretzel with Obatzda
|$12.00
HAUS MUSTARD, BAVARIAN CHEESE SPREAD
More about Bartlett Hall - 242 O'Farrell St
Bartlett Hall - 242 O'Farrell St
242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Soft Pretzel with Beer Cheese
|$11.00
House made pretzel with 3 cheese beer dip (Asiago, Sharp Cheddar, Goat)
More about The Monk's Kettle San Francisco
The Monk's Kettle San Francisco
3141 16th Street, San Francisco
|Pretzel Roll
|$6.00
WITH BEER CHEESE, HOUSE MUSTARD
More about New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay - 1000a 3rd St
New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay - 1000a 3rd St
1000a 3rd St, San Francisco
|PRETZEL BITES
|$10.00
Bavarian-style pretzel, served with cheddar beer fondue and spicy mustard
More about Barrel Head Brewhouse
BBQ
Barrel Head Brewhouse
1785 Fulton St, San Francisco
|Pretzel Knots
|$12.00
Two house made and braided knots served with cheddar fondue
|Pretzel
|$8.00
More about Harry's Bar
Harry's Bar
2020 Fillmore St, San Francisco
|Warm Soft Pretzel
|$9.00
Pimento cheese and honey mustard
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
436 Balboa Street, San Francisco
|Sweet Pretzel
|$3.75