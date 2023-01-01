Prime ribs in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve prime ribs
Coterie - Cathedral Hill
1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco
|Prime Rib
|$40.00
Harris' Restaurant
2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco
|Regular Prime Rib
|$59.00
14oz. Prime USDA Ribeye with choice of potato and daily vegetable
|Executive Prime Rib
|$68.00
22oz. Prime USDA Ribeye with sides
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
L'Ardoise Bistro
151 Noe Street, San Francisco
|PRIME BLACK ANGUS RIB EYE STEAK.
|$47.00
GRACIE CREEK Farm Prime Black Angus Beef , with Pommes Landaises(Duck Fat, Garlic and Bacon), Red Wine Sauce and Shallot/Red Wine Butter.
Doesn't come with salad.
The Grove - Yerba Buena
690 Mission Street, San Francisco
|The Prime Rib
|$28.75
12 ounces, Angus prime rib, umami sea salt rub, au jus, buttermilk mashed potatoes, creamed baby spinach *limited amount made each day, so when it runs out, it’s “out!”