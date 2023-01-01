Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve prime ribs

Coterie - Cathedral Hill

1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Rib$40.00
More about Coterie - Cathedral Hill
Harris' Restaurant image

 

Harris' Restaurant

2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Regular Prime Rib$59.00
14oz. Prime USDA Ribeye with choice of potato and daily vegetable
Executive Prime Rib$68.00
22oz. Prime USDA Ribeye with sides
More about Harris' Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

L'Ardoise Bistro

151 Noe Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PRIME BLACK ANGUS RIB EYE STEAK.$47.00
GRACIE CREEK Farm Prime Black Angus Beef , with Pommes Landaises(Duck Fat, Garlic and Bacon), Red Wine Sauce and Shallot/Red Wine Butter.
Doesn't come with salad.
More about L'Ardoise Bistro
Item pic

 

The Grove - Yerba Buena

690 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Prime Rib$28.75
12 ounces, Angus prime rib, umami sea salt rub, au jus, buttermilk mashed potatoes, creamed baby spinach *limited amount made each day, so when it runs out, it’s “out!”
More about The Grove - Yerba Buena
Boho image

 

Boho Restaurant - Café Boho

3321 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Entrees: Rib Eye Steak (Prime)$52.00
More about Boho Restaurant - Café Boho

