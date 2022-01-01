Prosciutto in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve prosciutto
Delarosa
37 YERBA BUENA LANE, SAN FRANCISCO
|PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA
|$20.00
white sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced 18-month prosciutto di parma, topped with baby arugula and evoo
SANDWICHES
Calabria Bros
4763 Mission St, San Francisco
|italian hoagie (prosciutto cotto,capacolloa,sopressata,provolone, hoagie spread, lettuce,tomato,onion,oil&vinegar)
|$16.99
Pizzeria Delfina
3611 18th Street, San Francisco
|Prosciutto Pie
|$21.00
Prosciutto di Parma, caciocavallo, mozzarella, panna, arugula
TAPAS
Etcetera Wine Bar
795 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Prosciutto Crepe
|$12.00
Prosciutto, Mushrooms, Swiss
Beretta
1199 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA
|$21.00
Panna, mozzarella, parmesan, thin sliced prosciutto di Parma, baby arugula, & olive oil
Allergies: Dairy, Pork,
Beretta
661 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA
|$19.00
béchamel, mozzarella, arugula
PIZZA
BrewVino, SF
2706 24th street, San Francisco
|Prosciutto Flatbread
|$21.00
|Prosciutto & Melon Salad
|$16.00
Organic arugula, cantaloupe, shaved Manchego w/ cranberry balsamic dressing
Delarosa
2175 CHESTNUT STREET, SAN FRANCISCO
|PROSCIUTTO ARANCINI
|$12.00
Peas and prosciutto arancini with lemon aioli
4 rice ball fritters, stuffed with prosciutto, green peas and fresh mozzarella. Carnaroli rice cooked with onion, white wine, vegetables stock, diced prosciutto, butter, cream and parmesan cheese. Balls are dusted with flour, egg wash, and coated with breadcrumbs.
Lemon aioli: is made of raw eggs yolks, lemon juice, blend oil, garlic, salt, lemon zest
|PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA
|$20.00
white sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced 18-month prosciutto di parma, topped with baby arugula and evoo
Che Fico Alimentari
834 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|Prosciutto & Burrata
|$22.00
San Daniele Prosciutto, ligurian olive oil
Pizzeria Delfina
2406 California Street, San Francisco
|Prosciutto Pie
|$21.00
Prosciutto di Parma, caciocavallo, mozzarella, panna, arugula
New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay
1000a 3rd St, San Francisco
|PROSCIUTTO FLATBREAD
|$14.00
Mozzarella, arugula, Prosciutto, and Chili Oil
Flour+Water Pasta Shop
3000 20th Street, San Francisco
|Sliced Prosciutto
|$14.00
San Daniele Prosciutto (4 oz.)
Roma Antica Marina
3242 Scott Street, San Francisco
|Prosciutto
|$21.00
Fresh burrata cheese, Prosciutto di Parma, basil pesto and rucola salad
|Pinsa Prosciutto
|$21.00
Fresh burrata cheese, Prosciutto di Parma, basil pesto and rucola salad
NAPIZZA
3258 scott street, San Francisco
|Pizza Prosciutto
|$21.00
Mozzarella, prosciutto, propini mushroom & truffle oil
Presidio Pizza Company
1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco
|14" Prosciutto Arugula Pizza
|$29.00
|18" Prosciutto Arugula Pizza
|$33.00