Prosciutto in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve prosciutto

PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA image

 

Delarosa

37 YERBA BUENA LANE, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA$20.00
white sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced 18-month prosciutto di parma, topped with baby arugula and evoo
More about Delarosa
Calabria Bros image

SANDWICHES

Calabria Bros

4763 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (220 reviews)
Takeout
italian hoagie (prosciutto cotto,capacolloa,sopressata,provolone, hoagie spread, lettuce,tomato,onion,oil&vinegar)$16.99
More about Calabria Bros
b0acbe99-95c7-453d-9350-0d04f74de161 image

 

Pizzeria Delfina

3611 18th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Pie$21.00
Prosciutto di Parma, caciocavallo, mozzarella, panna, arugula
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Item pic

TAPAS

Etcetera Wine Bar

795 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto Crepe$12.00
Prosciutto, Mushrooms, Swiss
More about Etcetera Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Beretta

1199 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA$21.00
Panna, mozzarella, parmesan, thin sliced prosciutto di Parma, baby arugula, & olive oil
Allergies: Dairy, Pork,
More about Beretta
Item pic

 

Beretta

661 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA$19.00
béchamel, mozzarella, arugula
More about Beretta
Item pic

PIZZA

BrewVino, SF

2706 24th street, San Francisco

Avg 5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Flatbread$21.00
Prosciutto & Melon Salad$16.00
Organic arugula, cantaloupe, shaved Manchego w/ cranberry balsamic dressing
More about BrewVino, SF
Item pic

 

Delarosa

2175 CHESTNUT STREET, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PROSCIUTTO ARANCINI$12.00
Peas and prosciutto arancini with lemon aioli
4 rice ball fritters, stuffed with prosciutto, green peas and fresh mozzarella. Carnaroli rice cooked with onion, white wine, vegetables stock, diced prosciutto, butter, cream and parmesan cheese. Balls are dusted with flour, egg wash, and coated with breadcrumbs.
Lemon aioli: is made of raw eggs yolks, lemon juice, blend oil, garlic, salt, lemon zest
PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA$20.00
white sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced 18-month prosciutto di parma, topped with baby arugula and evoo
More about Delarosa
Item pic

 

Che Fico Alimentari

834 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Burrata$22.00
San Daniele Prosciutto, ligurian olive oil
More about Che Fico Alimentari
A16 image

PIZZA

A16

2355 Chestnut St., San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (8168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Cotto$22.00
More about A16
86bafe55-d07c-4538-9bb2-1890ec5d1203 image

 

Pizzeria Delfina

2406 California Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Pie$21.00
Prosciutto di Parma, caciocavallo, mozzarella, panna, arugula
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Item pic

 

New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay

1000a 3rd St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PROSCIUTTO FLATBREAD$14.00
Mozzarella, arugula, Prosciutto, and Chili Oil
More about New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay
Item pic

 

Flour+Water Pasta Shop

3000 20th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sliced Prosciutto$14.00
San Daniele Prosciutto (4 oz.)
More about Flour+Water Pasta Shop
Item pic

 

Roma Antica Marina

3242 Scott Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto$21.00
Fresh burrata cheese, Prosciutto di Parma, basil pesto and rucola salad
Pinsa Prosciutto$21.00
Fresh burrata cheese, Prosciutto di Parma, basil pesto and rucola salad
More about Roma Antica Marina
Item pic

 

NAPIZZA

3258 scott street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Prosciutto$21.00
Mozzarella, prosciutto, propini mushroom & truffle oil
More about NAPIZZA
Presidio Pizza Company image

 

Presidio Pizza Company

1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" Prosciutto Arugula Pizza$29.00
18" Prosciutto Arugula Pizza$33.00
More about Presidio Pizza Company
Item pic

 

Bottega

1132 Valencia street, san francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Prosciutto$20.00
Prosciutto San Daniele, fresh burrata mozzarella cheese and homemade marinated artichokes (no tomato sauce) for an experience that you’ll never forget.
More about Bottega

