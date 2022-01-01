Prosciutto in San Francisco

Peas and prosciutto arancini with lemon aioli

4 rice ball fritters, stuffed with prosciutto, green peas and fresh mozzarella. Carnaroli rice cooked with onion, white wine, vegetables stock, diced prosciutto, butter, cream and parmesan cheese. Balls are dusted with flour, egg wash, and coated with breadcrumbs.

Lemon aioli: is made of raw eggs yolks, lemon juice, blend oil, garlic, salt, lemon zest

