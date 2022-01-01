Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's French Soul Food

652 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (5556 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Dill Pickles. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
More about Brenda's French Soul Food
The Napper Tandy image

 

The Napper Tandy

3200 24th st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.95
Slow roasted pork tossed in our homemade Jack Daniels BBQ sauce on grilled bun, topped w crispy shoestring onions served with coleslaw
More about The Napper Tandy
Item pic

 

New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay - 1000a 3rd St

1000a 3rd St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$16.00
Fat Tire BBQ sauce, sesame bun, coleslaw, pickles, and fries
More about New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay - 1000a 3rd St
Pulled Pork Sandwich image

 

4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero

705 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.95
Topped with Slaw, sauce, and pickles. Dressed with our Mustard & Vinegar sauce.
More about 4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero
Banner pic

 

Coterie - Cathedral Hill

1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich$19.00
More about Coterie - Cathedral Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Mango Sticky Rice

Chef Salad

Risotto

Ravioli

Spaghetti

Muffins

Curry

Noodle Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston