Pulled pork sandwiches in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Brenda's French Soul Food
652 Polk St, San Francisco
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$16.00
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Dill Pickles. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
The Napper Tandy
3200 24th st, San Francisco
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.95
Slow roasted pork tossed in our homemade Jack Daniels BBQ sauce on grilled bun, topped w crispy shoestring onions served with coleslaw
New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay - 1000a 3rd St
1000a 3rd St, San Francisco
|PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$16.00
Fat Tire BBQ sauce, sesame bun, coleslaw, pickles, and fries
4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero
705 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.95
Topped with Slaw, sauce, and pickles. Dressed with our Mustard & Vinegar sauce.