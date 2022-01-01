Quinoa salad in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve quinoa salad
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Mixed Quinoa Salad
|$15.00
wild greens, mixed quinoa, asparagus tips, sweet red bells pepper, dried currants, feta & roasted garlic vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
Sanguchon Eatery
1182 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Quinoa Salad
|$14.00
toasted quinoa, greens, tomatoes, and cucumber, served with Passion Fruit Vinaigrette and queso fresco
Amici's
2200 Lombard St., San Francisco
|KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
|GLUTEN FREE KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
Jaranita Marina - San Francisco
3340 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|Quinoa Salad (Copy)
|$15.00
An special mix of Peruvian organic red and white quinoa, heirloom tomatoes, burrata cheese. Tossed with our
Peruvian pesto dressing.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eats
50 Clement St, San Francisco
|Kale Quinoa Salad
|$11.00
Kale, quinoa, cucumbers, sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, almonds, garbanzo beans, tahini dressing, goat cheese.