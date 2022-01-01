Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve quinoa salad

Banner pic

 

Coterie

1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Quinoa Salad$13.00
More about Coterie
Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Quinoa Salad$15.00
wild greens, mixed quinoa, asparagus tips, sweet red bells pepper, dried currants, feta & roasted garlic vinaigrette
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Sanguchon Eatery

1182 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quinoa Salad$14.00
toasted quinoa, greens, tomatoes, and cucumber, served with Passion Fruit Vinaigrette and queso fresco
More about Sanguchon Eatery
Item pic

 

Amici's

2200 Lombard St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
GLUTEN FREE KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Amici's

60 Morris St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Jaranita Marina - San Francisco

3340 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quinoa Salad (Copy)$15.00
An special mix of Peruvian organic red and white quinoa, heirloom tomatoes, burrata cheese. Tossed with our
Peruvian pesto dressing.
More about Jaranita Marina - San Francisco
Eats image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eats

50 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1927 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Quinoa Salad$11.00
Kale, quinoa, cucumbers, sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, almonds, garbanzo beans, tahini dressing, goat cheese.
More about Eats
Quinoa Salad image

 

Piqueos

830 Cortland Ave., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quinoa Salad$13.00
mixed field greens, tomato, Andean corn, queso fresco, and lime-passion fruit vinaigrette
More about Piqueos

