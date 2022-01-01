Rangoon in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve rangoon
Thai Spice Restaurant
1730 Polk st, San Francisco
|Crab Rangoon
|$12.95
Crispy wonton filled with Crab meat blended with cream cheese, green onion and
water chestnut served with sweet and sour sauce.
Lazy Susan
811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco
|Crab Rangoon
|$8.95
5 pieces. pockets of dungeness crab meat and cream cheese
|Nutella Rangoon
|$8.95
5 pieces. Crispy pockets filled with Nutella and cream cheese, dusted with cinnamon sugar
|Mangoon (aka mango rangoon)
|$8.95
5 pieces. Crispy pockets filled with mango and cream cheese.
San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St
692 Geary St, San Francisco
|Crab Rangoon
|$14.95
Crispy wonton filled with snow crab meat, Philadelphia cream cheese, water chestnut, onion, carrot, side with plumbiung sauce.
Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco
4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco
|Dungeness Crab Rangoon
|$16.95
Dungeness crab meat, Philadelphia cream cheese,
water chestnut, onion, carrot filled in crispy wonton served with plum dipping
|---Small--- Crab Rangoon
|$47.00