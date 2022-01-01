Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rangoon in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve rangoon

Item pic

 

Thai Spice Restaurant

1730 Polk st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon$12.95
Crispy wonton filled with Crab meat blended with cream cheese, green onion and
water chestnut served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about Thai Spice Restaurant
3389a185-bf51-4b81-9c98-92b3633abb10 image

 

Lazy Susan

811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon$8.95
5 pieces. pockets of dungeness crab meat and cream cheese
Nutella Rangoon$8.95
5 pieces. Crispy pockets filled with Nutella and cream cheese, dusted with cinnamon sugar
Mangoon (aka mango rangoon)$8.95
5 pieces. Crispy pockets filled with mango and cream cheese.
More about Lazy Susan
Item pic

 

San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St

692 Geary St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$14.95
Crispy wonton filled with snow crab meat, Philadelphia cream cheese, water chestnut, onion, carrot, side with plumbiung sauce.
More about San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St
Item pic

 

Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dungeness Crab Rangoon$16.95
Dungeness crab meat, Philadelphia cream cheese,
water chestnut, onion, carrot filled in crispy wonton served with plum dipping
---Small--- Crab Rangoon$47.00
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Tempura

Chicken Satay

Karaage

Chicago Dogs

Garlic Bread

Risotto

Chicken Tikka Masala

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston