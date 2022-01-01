Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Rad Radish

301 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
REUBEN$14.00
Thin slices of koji ham, sauerkraut, house dill pickles and melted vegan swiss cheese in between slices of toasted levain bread slathered with house made 1000 island dressing.
*CONTAINS GARLIC, GLUTEN*
Koji is an ingredient that has natural yeasts and is produced from mushrooms. It is then combined with other plant product like pea protein to create the texture and look of ham, and infused with smokey flavors.
More about Rad Radish
Banner pic

 

Coterie - Cathedral Hill

1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$15.00
More about Coterie - Cathedral Hill
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Reuben$14.00
ON SLICED RYE BREAD SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HOUSE SALAD, SOUP OF THE DAY OR REGULAR FRIES. SUB FOR GARLIC OR CURLY $2, SWEET POTATO FRIES OR ONION RINGS FOR $3
More about The New Spot On Polk
Calabria Bros image

SANDWICHES

Calabria Bros

4763 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (220 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$11.99
More about Calabria Bros
Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben Egg Roll$12.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese with beer infused mustard
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Item pic

GRILL

The Dark Horse Inn

942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi Reuben$16.00
House-smoked pastrami, house-made kimchi, swiss cheese, and krussian dressing on toasted sourdough.
More about The Dark Horse Inn
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery - San Francisco Brewpub

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben$17.00
Toasted sandwich pressed hot on our panini machine. House-made corned beef braised in our IPA with Swiss cheese on marbled rye with 1000 Island dressing and sauerkraut.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery - San Francisco Brewpub
Item pic

 

The Grove - Yerba Buena

690 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Grove Reuben$17.75
our slow cooked hot pastrami, hand sliced to order, house-made Russian dressing, Gruyere, Sonoma Brinery sauerkraut, grilled New York rye (5 oz) *limited amount made each day, so when it runs out, it’s “out!”
More about The Grove - Yerba Buena
Item pic

 

Bartlett Hall - San Francisco

242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben Sandwich$17.00
Housemade Corned Beef, Point Reyes Toma Cheese, Bacon Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing
More about Bartlett Hall - San Francisco
Item pic

BBQ

Barrel Head Brewhouse

1785 Fulton St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1187 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$20.00
House-Made Corned Beef, Purple Sauerkraut, Swiss, Thousand Island, Sourdough, Served With Herbed Fries
More about Barrel Head Brewhouse
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$15.95
sliced corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss served on rye with 1000 island dressing
More about The Grind Cafe

