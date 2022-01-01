Reuben in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve reuben
Rad Radish
301 Hayes Street, San Francisco
|REUBEN
|$14.00
Thin slices of koji ham, sauerkraut, house dill pickles and melted vegan swiss cheese in between slices of toasted levain bread slathered with house made 1000 island dressing.
*CONTAINS GARLIC, GLUTEN*
Koji is an ingredient that has natural yeasts and is produced from mushrooms. It is then combined with other plant product like pea protein to create the texture and look of ham, and infused with smokey flavors.
Coterie - Cathedral Hill
1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco
|Reuben Sandwich
|$15.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Classic Reuben
|$14.00
ON SLICED RYE BREAD SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HOUSE SALAD, SOUP OF THE DAY OR REGULAR FRIES. SUB FOR GARLIC OR CURLY $2, SWEET POTATO FRIES OR ONION RINGS FOR $3
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Reuben Egg Roll
|$12.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese with beer infused mustard
GRILL
The Dark Horse Inn
942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco
|Kimchi Reuben
|$16.00
House-smoked pastrami, house-made kimchi, swiss cheese, and krussian dressing on toasted sourdough.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
21st Amendment Brewery - San Francisco Brewpub
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|Reuben
|$17.00
Toasted sandwich pressed hot on our panini machine. House-made corned beef braised in our IPA with Swiss cheese on marbled rye with 1000 Island dressing and sauerkraut.
The Grove - Yerba Buena
690 Mission Street, San Francisco
|The Grove Reuben
|$17.75
our slow cooked hot pastrami, hand sliced to order, house-made Russian dressing, Gruyere, Sonoma Brinery sauerkraut, grilled New York rye (5 oz) *limited amount made each day, so when it runs out, it’s “out!”
Bartlett Hall - San Francisco
242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Reuben Sandwich
|$17.00
Housemade Corned Beef, Point Reyes Toma Cheese, Bacon Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing
BBQ
Barrel Head Brewhouse
1785 Fulton St, San Francisco
|Reuben
|$20.00
House-Made Corned Beef, Purple Sauerkraut, Swiss, Thousand Island, Sourdough, Served With Herbed Fries