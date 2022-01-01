Reuben in San Francisco

Thin slices of koji ham, sauerkraut, house dill pickles and melted vegan swiss cheese in between slices of toasted levain bread slathered with house made 1000 island dressing.

*CONTAINS GARLIC, GLUTEN*

Koji is an ingredient that has natural yeasts and is produced from mushrooms. It is then combined with other plant product like pea protein to create the texture and look of ham, and infused with smokey flavors.

