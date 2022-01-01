Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

Foundation Cafe - 335 Kearny St

335 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Donburi Rice Bowl$16.00
Grilled salmon, kimchee, picked ginger, marinated cucumbers, corn relish, brown rice, sesame ginger soy
Catering Sisiq Fried Rice Bowl$60.00
MUST ORDER 24 BUSINESS HRS IN ADVANCE. PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE
Garlicky organic brown rice, pork sisig, calamansi lime, corn & siling pepper relish.
SERVES 5
More about Foundation Cafe - 335 Kearny St
Rice Bowl image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

RT Rotisserie - Hayes Valley

101 Oak Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (2801 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rice Bowl$12.00
Rotisserie Fat Rice, Pickled Onions, Cabbage, Cucumber, Radish, Seeds, Herbs
Note: GF* excluding choice of lamb
More about RT Rotisserie - Hayes Valley
Garibaldis on Presidio image

 

Garibaldis on Presidio

347 Presidio Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (622 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN RICE BOWL$24.00
More about Garibaldis on Presidio
804c8bd2-4770-4793-a3a4-6e3423c8f58b image

 

Lily

225 Clement St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#1 Dac Biet Rice Bowl$24.00
Sakura Farms Grilled Pork, Lemongrass Chicken, Blue Shrimp, Duck Spring Roll, Fried Golden Egg
More about Lily
Aracely Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Aracely Cafe - 401 13th street

401 13th street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Bowl$17.00
More about Aracely Cafe - 401 13th street
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's French Soul Food

652 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (5556 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Red Beans & Rice$15.00
Andouille Sausage, Scallion & Steamed White Rice. Served with Toasted French Roll
More about Brenda's French Soul Food
Plato Completo (Rice Bowl) image

 

Nopalito 18th St.

3690 18th St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plato Completo (Rice Bowl)$16.00
Arroz mexicano, frijoles pinquitos, guacamole, molcajete y cilantro con una opción de protein
More about Nopalito 18th St.
Item pic

SALADS

Oren's Hummus - San Francisco

71 3rd St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (9321 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Bowl w/ Falafel$14.65
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with your choice of falafel and tahini (gf)
Rice Bowl w/ Beef Kebab$17.80
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a beef kebab and tahini (gf)
Rice Bowl w/ Veggie Skewer$15.70
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a veggie skewer and tahini (gf, v)
More about Oren's Hummus - San Francisco
Rice Bowl image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

RT Rotisserie - NoPa

302 Broderick street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rice Bowl$12.00
Rotisserie Fat Rice, Pickled Onions, Cabbage, Cucumber, Radish, Seeds, Herbs
Note: GF* excluding choice of lamb
More about RT Rotisserie - NoPa

