Rice bowls in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve rice bowls
Foundation Cafe - 335 Kearny St
335 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Grilled Salmon Donburi Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Grilled salmon, kimchee, picked ginger, marinated cucumbers, corn relish, brown rice, sesame ginger soy
|Catering Sisiq Fried Rice Bowl
|$60.00
MUST ORDER 24 BUSINESS HRS IN ADVANCE. PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE
Garlicky organic brown rice, pork sisig, calamansi lime, corn & siling pepper relish.
SERVES 5
RT Rotisserie - Hayes Valley
101 Oak Street, San Francisco
|Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Rotisserie Fat Rice, Pickled Onions, Cabbage, Cucumber, Radish, Seeds, Herbs
Note: GF* excluding choice of lamb
Garibaldis on Presidio
347 Presidio Ave, San Francisco
|CHICKEN RICE BOWL
|$24.00
Lily
225 Clement St., San Francisco
|#1 Dac Biet Rice Bowl
|$24.00
Sakura Farms Grilled Pork, Lemongrass Chicken, Blue Shrimp, Duck Spring Roll, Fried Golden Egg
Aracely Cafe - 401 13th street
401 13th street, San Francisco
|Rice Bowl
|$17.00
Brenda's French Soul Food
652 Polk St, San Francisco
|Bowl Red Beans & Rice
|$15.00
Andouille Sausage, Scallion & Steamed White Rice. Served with Toasted French Roll
Nopalito 18th St.
3690 18th St., San Francisco
|Plato Completo (Rice Bowl)
|$16.00
Arroz mexicano, frijoles pinquitos, guacamole, molcajete y cilantro con una opción de protein
Oren's Hummus - San Francisco
71 3rd St, San Francisco
|Rice Bowl w/ Falafel
|$14.65
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with your choice of falafel and tahini (gf)
|Rice Bowl w/ Beef Kebab
|$17.80
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a beef kebab and tahini (gf)
|Rice Bowl w/ Veggie Skewer
|$15.70
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a veggie skewer and tahini (gf, v)