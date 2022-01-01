Rice noodles in San Francisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Thai Spice Restaurant

1730 Polk st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Small Rice Noodle$3.50
More about Thai Spice Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

Kitava

2011 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (13434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rice Noodles - Side$4.00
Rice noodles, lightly blanched in salted water. Served cold.
More about Kitava
Item pic

DIM SUM

Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Noodle Soup with Shrimp Wontons$14.75
served with clear chicken broth, Choi Sum vegetables and Yank Sing Chili Pepper sauce on the side
Rice Noodle Soup with BBQ Pork$14.75
served with clear chicken broth, Choi Sum vegetables and Yank Sing Chili Pepper sauce on the side
More about Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
Lily image

 

Lily

225 Clement St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Noodle$3.00
More about Lily
Item pic

 

Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine - SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1

SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Pancit Bihon Rice Noodles (GF) Entrée only 24oz$9.99
Rice noodles stir-fried with vegetables (Gluten-free and vegan)
More about Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine - SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1
Consumer pic

 

Atlas Cafe

3049 20th St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rice Noodle Salad*$4.25
with sesame dressing,
cucumbers, cashews, and
toasted sage. (*Contains Nuts)
More about Atlas Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
L Rice Noodle$5.00
M Rice Noodle$5.00
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

