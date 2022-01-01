Rice noodles in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve rice noodles
More about Thai Spice Restaurant
Thai Spice Restaurant
1730 Polk st, San Francisco
|Steamed Small Rice Noodle
|$3.50
More about Kitava
SALADS
Kitava
2011 Mission St, San Francisco
|Rice Noodles - Side
|$4.00
Rice noodles, lightly blanched in salted water. Served cold.
More about Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
DIM SUM
Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
101 Spear St, San Francisco
|Rice Noodle Soup with Shrimp Wontons
|$14.75
served with clear chicken broth, Choi Sum vegetables and Yank Sing Chili Pepper sauce on the side
|Rice Noodle Soup with BBQ Pork
|$14.75
served with clear chicken broth, Choi Sum vegetables and Yank Sing Chili Pepper sauce on the side
More about Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine - SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1
Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine - SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1
SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco
|Vegan Pancit Bihon Rice Noodles (GF) Entrée only 24oz
|$9.99
Rice noodles stir-fried with vegetables (Gluten-free and vegan)
More about Atlas Cafe
Atlas Cafe
3049 20th St, San Francisco
|Rice Noodle Salad*
|$4.25
with sesame dressing,
cucumbers, cashews, and
toasted sage. (*Contains Nuts)