Risotto in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve risotto
L'Ardoise Bistro
151 Noe Street, San Francisco
|$19.00
Sautéed Mixed Mushroom Risotto, Three Grain Rice, Parmesan Cheese and White Truffle Oil.
Wild Black Rice, Red Rice and Arborio Rice.
Beretta
1199 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|SQUID INK RISOTTO
|$21.00
carnaroli rice, onions, squid, and squid ink, white wine, lemon zest, butter, parmesan and sofritto.
Sofritto: relish of garlic, anchovy, oregano, capers, parsley, chili flakes, evoo
Allergies: Garlic, Seafood, Dairy, Anchovy,
|MUSHROOM RISOTTO
|$22.00
Mushrooms risotto with thyme and parmesan cheese.
Ingredients: Carnaroli rice sauted with onion, porcini powder, white wine, mushrooms mix (portobello, crimini, maitake) thyme, parsley, butter and parmesan cheese
Allergies: Mushroom, Dairy, Onions,
Beretta
661 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|SQUID INK RISOTTO
|$21.00
squid ink risotto with calamari
|MUSHROOM RISOTTO
|$22.00
mushroom risotto with thyme and parmesan
Garibaldis on Presidio
347 Presidio Ave, San Francisco
|RISOTTO CROQUETTES
|$12.00
fontina cheese, tomato coulis
Blue Plate
3218 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Lemon-Basil Risotto
|$24.00
asparagus, artichoke, crescenza fonduta, crispy leeks
Routier
2801 California St., San Francisco
|Pea Risotto
|$27.00
pea risotto, preserved lemon yogurt, espelette and crispy artichokes
|Farro "risotto"
|$26.00
Creamy farro with mushrooms, pecorino, roasted kale and bacon.
Can be made vegetarian
Roma Antica Marina
3242 Scott Street, San Francisco
|Risotto Black truffle
|$28.00
Carnaroli risotto served with black truffle cream sauce, Italian sausages, wild mushrooms and Parmigiano Reggiano