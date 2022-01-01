Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve risotto

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

L'Ardoise Bistro

151 Noe Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
RISOTTO.$19.00
Sautéed Mixed Mushroom Risotto, Three Grain Rice, Parmesan Cheese and White Truffle Oil.
Wild Black Rice, Red Rice and Arborio Rice.
More about L'Ardoise Bistro
Item pic

 

Beretta

1199 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SQUID INK RISOTTO$21.00
carnaroli rice, onions, squid, and squid ink, white wine, lemon zest, butter, parmesan and sofritto.
Sofritto: relish of garlic, anchovy, oregano, capers, parsley, chili flakes, evoo
Allergies: Garlic, Seafood, Dairy, Anchovy,
MUSHROOM RISOTTO$22.00
Mushrooms risotto with thyme and parmesan cheese.
Ingredients: Carnaroli rice sauted with onion, porcini powder, white wine, mushrooms mix (portobello, crimini, maitake) thyme, parsley, butter and parmesan cheese
Allergies: Mushroom, Dairy, Onions,
More about Beretta
Item pic

 

Beretta

661 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SQUID INK RISOTTO$21.00
squid ink risotto with calamari 
MUSHROOM RISOTTO$22.00
mushroom risotto with thyme and parmesan
More about Beretta
RISOTTO CROQUETTES image

 

Garibaldis on Presidio

347 Presidio Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (622 reviews)
Takeout
RISOTTO CROQUETTES$12.00
fontina cheese, tomato coulis
More about Garibaldis on Presidio
Blue Plate image

SALADS

Blue Plate

3218 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (3963 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon-Basil Risotto$24.00
asparagus, artichoke, crescenza fonduta, crispy leeks
More about Blue Plate
Credo Restaurant image

 

Credo Restaurant

360 Pine Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Risotto$25.00
More about Credo Restaurant
Routier image

 

Routier

2801 California St., San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Pea Risotto$27.00
pea risotto, preserved lemon yogurt, espelette and crispy artichokes
Farro "risotto"$26.00
Creamy farro with mushrooms, pecorino, roasted kale and bacon.
Can be made vegetarian
More about Routier
Item pic

 

Roma Antica Marina

3242 Scott Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto Black truffle$28.00
Carnaroli risotto served with black truffle cream sauce, Italian sausages, wild mushrooms and Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Roma Antica Marina
Shrimp Pasta image

 

Novy Restaurant

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Risotto Special$22.00
Penne, Applewood smoked bacon, red bell pepper, chili flakes, mizithra cream sauce
More about Novy Restaurant

