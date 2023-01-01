Roast duck in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve roast duck
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Roasted Duck Curry
|$28.00
Red duck curry with pineapple and lychees.
Sweet pineapple and lychees help temper the heat of this fiery red duck curry.
|Roasted Duck Over Rice
|$25.00
Served with Chinese Broccoli, Pickled Ginger, and Pickled Jalapeños Soy Sauce
Thai Spice Restaurant
1730 Polk st, San Francisco
|Roasted Duck Curry
|$23.95
**Mild spicy. Roasted duck with red coconut curry, pineapple, lychee, tomato, broccoli, zucchini, and basil. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.
Ben Thai Cafe
1331 Polk St, San Francisco
|Roasted Duck Curry
|$21.50
Red curry cooked in coconut milk with roasted skin-on fatty duck, tomato, zucchini, pineapple and fresh basil. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)
|Roasted Duck Noodle Soup (Chinese Thai)
|$19.00
Your choice of either thin rice stick noodles or flat fun noodles in a rich broth with spinach, cilantro, and bean sprouts. The duck is roasted Chinese style and cut into strips with the skin on, a healthy amount of meat and a tasty layer of fat in between. This is one of our favorite rainy-day comfort foods. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)
|Roasted Duck Curry (Chinese Thai)
|$21.50
Red curry cooked in coconut milk with roasted skin-on fatty duck, tomato, snap peas, red bell pepper, zucchini, pineapple and fresh basil.