Roast duck in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve roast duck

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Duck Curry$28.00
Red duck curry with pineapple and lychees.
Sweet pineapple and lychees help temper the heat of this fiery red duck curry.
Roasted Duck Over Rice$25.00
Served with Chinese Broccoli, Pickled Ginger, and Pickled Jalapeños Soy Sauce
Thai Spice Restaurant

1730 Polk st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Duck Curry$23.95
**Mild spicy. Roasted duck with red coconut curry, pineapple, lychee, tomato, broccoli, zucchini, and basil. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.
SALADS • NOODLES

Ben Thai Cafe

1331 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1566 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Duck Curry$21.50
Red curry cooked in coconut milk with roasted skin-on fatty duck, tomato, zucchini, pineapple and fresh basil. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)
Roasted Duck Noodle Soup (Chinese Thai)$19.00
Your choice of either thin rice stick noodles or flat fun noodles in a rich broth with spinach, cilantro, and bean sprouts. The duck is roasted Chinese style and cut into strips with the skin on, a healthy amount of meat and a tasty layer of fat in between. This is one of our favorite rainy-day comfort foods. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)
Roasted Duck Curry (Chinese Thai)$21.50
Red curry cooked in coconut milk with roasted skin-on fatty duck, tomato, snap peas, red bell pepper, zucchini, pineapple and fresh basil.
The Thonglor - 420 GEARY ST

420 GEARY ST, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lychee Curry with Roast Duck$19.00
Boneless roast duck, lychee fruit, tomatoes, bell peppers, and Thai basil leaves in a red curry served with rice
