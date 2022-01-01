Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve roti

Roti Kati Roll image

WRAPS • SALADS

Kasa Indian Eatery - Polk St

1356 Polk Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roti Kati Roll$8.50
Traditional Indian street food. Roti bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and a side of cucumber raita. One makes a snack or two makes a meal! Vegan friendly.
Roti Bread$3.00
Flat wheat bread. Vegan
More about Kasa Indian Eatery - Polk St
Item pic

 

Thai Spice Restaurant

1730 Polk st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roti Dip$10.95
Homemade crispy roti served with yellow curry sauce and topped with crispy shallot.
More about Thai Spice Restaurant
Item pic

 

Ben Thai Cafe

1331 Polk St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roti$3.50
More about Ben Thai Cafe
ROOH image

 

ROOH San Francisco

333 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Roti$6.00
Flatbread made with whole wheat flour
More about ROOH San Francisco
Consumer pic

 

Lao Table by Osha Thai

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Roti$7.00
More about Lao Table by Osha Thai
Roti Bread image

SALADS

Kasa Indian Eatery - Castro

4001 18th St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roti Bread$3.00
Flat wheat bread. Vegan
Roti Kati Roll$8.50
Traditional Indian street food. Roti bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and a side of cucumber raita. One makes a snack or two makes a meal! Vegan friendly. *not available for reusable container
More about Kasa Indian Eatery - Castro
Item pic

 

Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar

1175 Folsom Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Chicken Roti-Taco$10.95
Yellow curry braised chicken (served taco style with fresh herbs)
Veggie Roti-Taco$9.95
Green curry roasted vegetables (served taco style with fresh herbs)
Beef Roti-Taco$11.95
Panang curry stewed beef (served taco style with fresh herbs)
More about Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Keaw Wan Roti$9.50
Pan-fried Indian bread with bell peppers, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, and basil with green curry
Roti$5.00
Sweet Roti$6.50
Crispy roti with condensed milk and suga
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
TILAK Indian Cuisine image

 

TILAK Indian Cuisine

3501 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$3.00
More about TILAK Indian Cuisine

