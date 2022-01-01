Roti in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve roti
WRAPS • SALADS
Kasa Indian Eatery - Polk St
1356 Polk Street, San Francisco
|Roti Kati Roll
|$8.50
Traditional Indian street food. Roti bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and a side of cucumber raita. One makes a snack or two makes a meal! Vegan friendly.
|Roti Bread
|$3.00
Flat wheat bread. Vegan
Thai Spice Restaurant
1730 Polk st, San Francisco
|Roti Dip
|$10.95
Homemade crispy roti served with yellow curry sauce and topped with crispy shallot.
ROOH San Francisco
333 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Tandoori Roti
|$6.00
Flatbread made with whole wheat flour
SALADS
Kasa Indian Eatery - Castro
4001 18th St, San Francisco
|Roti Bread
|$3.00
Flat wheat bread. Vegan
|Roti Kati Roll
|$8.50
Traditional Indian street food. Roti bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and a side of cucumber raita. One makes a snack or two makes a meal! Vegan friendly. *not available for reusable container
Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
1175 Folsom Street, San Francisco
|Chicken Roti-Taco
|$10.95
Yellow curry braised chicken (served taco style with fresh herbs)
|Veggie Roti-Taco
|$9.95
Green curry roasted vegetables (served taco style with fresh herbs)
|Beef Roti-Taco
|$11.95
Panang curry stewed beef (served taco style with fresh herbs)
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
|Keaw Wan Roti
|$9.50
Pan-fried Indian bread with bell peppers, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, and basil with green curry
|Roti
|$5.00
|Sweet Roti
|$6.50
Crispy roti with condensed milk and suga