Salmon in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve salmon
Kitchen Istanbul SF
349 CLEMENT ST, San Francisco
|Wild King Salmon Kebabs
|$35.00
Wild king salmon kebabs with warm arugula chickpea salad & kalamata olive puree
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Charbroiled Wild Salmon
|$20.00
WITH GARLIC SAUTÉED GREEN BEANS, MASHED POTATOES, TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE OLIVE TAPENADE.
Doppio Zero
395 Hayes Street, San Francisco
|Salmone Alla Griglia
|$27.00
Fresh grilled salmon, in guazzetto sauce, served with fresh vegetables
SUSHI
Sanraku
704 Sutter Street, San Francisco
|Salmon Teriyaki Combo
|$27.00
Choose one: Sushi 4pcs / Sashimi 5pcs / California Roll / Shrimp Tempura
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$20.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon with teriyaki sauce served with steamed rice
|Salmon Kama Yaki
|$14.00
Grilled Salmon collar
Foundation Cafe
335 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Grilled Salmon Donburi Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Grilled salmon, kimchee, picked ginger, marinated cucumbers, corn relish, brown rice, sesame ginger soy
|Catering Grilled Salmon Donburi Bowl
|$70.00
MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE
PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE
Grilled salmon, kimchee, picked ginger, marinated cucumbers, corn relish, brown rice, sesame ginger soy on side.
SERVES 5
Harris' Restaurant
2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco
|Raw - Fresh Salmon Filet
|$15.00
1-9oz fillet of Salmon
|Salmon
|$44.00
9oz. Skuna Bay Salmon with fire roasted pineapple salsa, choice of potato and daily vegetable
SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES
Gram Cafe & Pancake
3251 20th Ave, San Francisco
|Salmon and Avocado Pancakes
|$20.00
Wild smoked salmon and avocado served on pancakes with a side salad.
SALADS • NOODLES
Ben Thai Cafe
1331 Polk St, San Francisco
|Salmon Delight
|$23.00
Salmon cooked in red curry and coconut milk with onions, pine apple and carrot
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Hamano Sushi
1332 Castro St, San Francisco
|King Salmon
|$7.00
Ora King Salmon ( New Zealand)
|Salmon teriyaki
|$23.00
Grilled all natural Scottish Salmon
|Apple Salmon
|$12.00
fuji apple, salmon, yuzu vinaigrette, macha salt
Lao Table - San Francisco
149 2nd Street, San Francisco
|Salmon Steak
|$26.95
Salmon steak + wok-fried spicy string bean W/ jasmine rice
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Grubstake Diner
1525 Pine St, San Francisco
|WILD SALMON
|$26.00
with home fries & veggies
Stonemill Matcha
561 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Salmon Onigiri
|$7.00
Flaked Salmon, yuzu kosho mayo, koshihikari rice and nori. 2 pieces per order.
SMOKED SALMON
Early to Rise
1098 Jackson St, San Francisco
|Smoked Salmon (4 oz)
|$15.00
Our lox are smoked next to an open fire for 36 hours. Made locally by Santa Barbra Smokehouse.
B Star Bar
127 Clement, San Francisco
|Salmon Ochazuke
|$17.00
Japanese style comfort food, pan fried rice, salmon, green tea broth, poached egg, pickled mustard greens, hijiki, wasabi and pickled plum
GRILL
The Dark Horse Inn
942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco
|Scout Smoked Wild Pink Salmon - 5.3oz
|$10.50
Scout Smoked Wild Pink Salmon in Olive Oil, 5.3oz tin
SALADS
Blue Plate
3218 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Pan Roasted Salmon
|$32.00
italian butter bean, escarole, taggiascha olive tartar
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Woodhouse Fish Co.
2073 Market St, San Francisco
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Little gem lettuce, green goddess dressing, fried green peas, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, smoked salmon
|Salmon Burger
|$17.00
Brioche Bun, Gem Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Creme Fraiche
|Grilled Salmon Tacos
|$19.00
The Plant Cafe Organic
2335 3rd St., San Francisco
|Wild Salmon Filet
|$10.50
|Ginger-Lime Salmon
|$19.00
pan-seared wild line caught salmon, seasonal vegetables* ginger lime scallion sauce* jasmine rice* (gf)
Palio
640 Sacramento Street, San Francisco
|Salmone
|$26.00
Grilled salmon, roasted potatoes, brussels sprouts, pepperonata
PIZZA
A16
2355 Chestnut St., San Francisco
|Wild Salmon
|$38.00
almond pesto, watercress frisee
Miller & Lux
700 Terry A. Francois Blvd., San Francisco
|SEARED KING SALMON
|$42.00
Capers, Meyer Lemon, Brown Butter
Red Window & Little Red Window
500 Columbus ave, San Francisco
|Cold Smoked Salmon
|$12.00
red onion, caper, dill, rye crisps
Mochica
1469 18th Street, San Francisco
|Salmon Bandido
|$29.00
King Salmon, grilled, blue mashed potato and Escabeche
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
60 Morris St, San Francisco
|Hot Tropic Salmon Bowl
|$15.99
Brown rice & spring salad mix, lomi lomi salmon, cucumber, avocadoame, kani salad, spicy mango sauce.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Moshi Moshi
2092 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Spicy Salmon
|$8.95
chopped fresh salmon, garlic, red chili, and sesame oil. *GF
|Salmon Shio - à la Carte
|$14.95
fresh, hand-carved salted salmon. served medium rare. *a la carte is full portion of protein only.
|Salmon Shio Dinner
|$21.95
fresh, hand-carved salted salmon. *GF
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Chouquet's
2500 Washington St, San Francisco
|SALMON
|$28.00
- 2