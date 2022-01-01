Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve salmon

Wild King Salmon Kebabs image

 

Kitchen Istanbul SF

349 CLEMENT ST, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Wild King Salmon Kebabs$35.00
Wild king salmon kebabs with warm arugula chickpea salad & kalamata olive puree
More about Kitchen Istanbul SF
Banner pic

 

Coterie

1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Seared Salmon$25.00
More about Coterie
The New Spot On Polk image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Charbroiled Wild Salmon$20.00
WITH GARLIC SAUTÉED GREEN BEANS, MASHED POTATOES, TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE OLIVE TAPENADE.
More about The New Spot On Polk
Item pic

 

Doppio Zero

395 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmone Alla Griglia$27.00
Fresh grilled salmon, in guazzetto sauce, served with fresh vegetables
More about Doppio Zero
Item pic

SUSHI

Sanraku

704 Sutter Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3970 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki Combo$27.00
Choose one: Sushi 4pcs / Sashimi 5pcs / California Roll / Shrimp Tempura
Salmon Teriyaki$20.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon with teriyaki sauce served with steamed rice
Salmon Kama Yaki$14.00
Grilled Salmon collar
More about Sanraku
Item pic

 

Foundation Cafe

335 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Donburi Rice Bowl$15.00
Grilled salmon, kimchee, picked ginger, marinated cucumbers, corn relish, brown rice, sesame ginger soy
Catering Grilled Salmon Donburi Bowl$70.00
MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE
PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE
Grilled salmon, kimchee, picked ginger, marinated cucumbers, corn relish, brown rice, sesame ginger soy on side.
SERVES 5
More about Foundation Cafe
852f7329-2f63-45b2-afdd-0ce62bd9ac72 image

 

Harris' Restaurant

2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raw - Fresh Salmon Filet$15.00
1-9oz fillet of Salmon
Salmon$44.00
9oz. Skuna Bay Salmon with fire roasted pineapple salsa, choice of potato and daily vegetable
More about Harris' Restaurant
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES

Gram Cafe & Pancake

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon and Avocado Pancakes$20.00
Wild smoked salmon and avocado served on pancakes with a side salad.
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Ben Thai Cafe

1331 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1566 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Delight$23.00
Salmon cooked in red curry and coconut milk with onions, pine apple and carrot
More about Ben Thai Cafe
7267577a-3eeb-4dc2-adf4-161187759d3e image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Hamano Sushi

1332 Castro St, San Francisco

Avg 3.8 (661 reviews)
Takeout
King Salmon$7.00
Ora King Salmon ( New Zealand)
Salmon teriyaki$23.00
Grilled all natural Scottish Salmon
Apple Salmon$12.00
fuji apple, salmon, yuzu vinaigrette, macha salt
More about Hamano Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Norcina

3251 Pierce Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon$27.00
More about Norcina
Item pic

 

Lao Table - San Francisco

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Steak$26.95
Salmon steak + wok-fried spicy string bean W/ jasmine rice
More about Lao Table - San Francisco
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Grubstake Diner

1525 Pine St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (3623 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
WILD SALMON$26.00
with home fries & veggies
More about Grubstake Diner
Item pic

 

Stonemill Matcha

561 Valencia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Onigiri$7.00
Flaked Salmon, yuzu kosho mayo, koshihikari rice and nori. 2 pieces per order.
More about Stonemill Matcha
Smoked Salmon (4 oz) image

SMOKED SALMON

Early to Rise

1098 Jackson St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (254 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon (4 oz)$15.00
Our lox are smoked next to an open fire for 36 hours. Made locally by Santa Barbra Smokehouse.
More about Early to Rise
B Star Bar image

 

B Star Bar

127 Clement, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Ochazuke$17.00
Japanese style comfort food, pan fried rice, salmon, green tea broth, poached egg, pickled mustard greens, hijiki, wasabi and pickled plum
More about B Star Bar
Item pic

GRILL

The Dark Horse Inn

942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scout Smoked Wild Pink Salmon - 5.3oz$10.50
Scout Smoked Wild Pink Salmon in Olive Oil, 5.3oz tin
More about The Dark Horse Inn
Pan Roasted Salmon image

SALADS

Blue Plate

3218 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (3963 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pan Roasted Salmon$32.00
italian butter bean, escarole, taggiascha olive tartar
More about Blue Plate
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Woodhouse Fish Co.

2073 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Salad$16.00
Little gem lettuce, green goddess dressing, fried green peas, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, smoked salmon
Salmon Burger$17.00
Brioche Bun, Gem Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Creme Fraiche
Grilled Salmon Tacos$19.00
More about Woodhouse Fish Co.
Item pic

 

The Plant Cafe Organic

2335 3rd St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wild Salmon Filet$10.50
Ginger-Lime Salmon$19.00
pan-seared wild line caught salmon, seasonal vegetables* ginger lime scallion sauce* jasmine rice* (gf)
More about The Plant Cafe Organic
Palio image

 

Palio

640 Sacramento Street, San Francisco

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmone$26.00
Grilled salmon, roasted potatoes, brussels sprouts, pepperonata
More about Palio
Item pic

PIZZA

A16

2355 Chestnut St., San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (8168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wild Salmon$38.00
almond pesto, watercress frisee
More about A16
Banner pic

 

Miller & Lux

700 Terry A. Francois Blvd., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SEARED KING SALMON$42.00
Capers, Meyer Lemon, Brown Butter
More about Miller & Lux
Red Window & Little Red Window image

 

Red Window & Little Red Window

500 Columbus ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cold Smoked Salmon$12.00
red onion, caper, dill, rye crisps
More about Red Window & Little Red Window
Radhaus image

 

Radhaus

2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$10.00
More about Radhaus
Mochica image

 

Mochica

1469 18th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Bandido$29.00
King Salmon, grilled, blue mashed potato and Escabeche
More about Mochica
Item pic

 

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

60 Morris St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Tropic Salmon Bowl$15.99
Brown rice & spring salad mix, lomi lomi salmon, cucumber, avocadoame, kani salad, spicy mango sauce.
More about TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Moshi Moshi

2092 3rd Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2616 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Salmon$8.95
chopped fresh salmon, garlic, red chili, and sesame oil. *GF
Salmon Shio - à la Carte$14.95
fresh, hand-carved salted salmon. served medium rare. *a la carte is full portion of protein only.
Salmon Shio Dinner$21.95
fresh, hand-carved salted salmon. *GF
More about Moshi Moshi
Chouquet's image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Chouquet's

2500 Washington St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (427 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SALMON$28.00
More about Chouquet's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Jane on Fillmore

2123 Fillmore St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3263 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon$13.00
lemon cream cheese, cucumber, pickled red onion, everything bagel spice, micro cilantro, toasted danish rye
More about Jane on Fillmore

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Minestrone Soup

Mahi Mahi

Baja Fish Tacos

Katsu

Dumplings

Antipasto Salad

Miso Soup

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston