Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve samosa

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Samosa$9.95
Deep-Fried Pastry filled with Potato, Carrot, and Onion served with Cucumber Salad
More about Saap Ver
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS

Kasa Indian Eatery

1356 Polk Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Samosas with Chutney$0.00
A crowd pleaser! Flaky fried potato, pea pastry with spices. Served w/ zesty cilantro coconut chutney & tamarind chutney on the side.
Samosa$3.95
A single crunchy savory pastry stuffed with spicy potatoes and peas. Served with zingy cilantro and sweet tamarind chutneys. Vegan
Samosa Chaat$10.50
Flaky crushed samosas with channa masala and drizzled in sweet and savory chutneys! (to make vegan, request no yogurt) Note for to go orders, samosas and wet items will be separated so you can assemble at home.
More about Kasa Indian Eatery
Banner pic

 

San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ

692 Geary St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Samosa$12.00
Fried mashed potato with curry powder and onion served with fresh tangy cucumber salad.
More about San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Kennedy's Indian Curry House

1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Samosa (2)$6.99
Crispy puffs filled with potatoes and green peas
More about Kennedy's Indian Curry House
Samosa Cravings image

SALADS

Kasa Indian Eatery

4001 18th St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa Cravings$9.50
Three samosas, crunchy savory pastries stuffed with spicy potatoes and peas. Served with zingy cilantro and sweet tamarind chutneys. Vegan
Samosas with Chutney$0.00
A crowd pleaser! Flaky fried potato, pea pastry with spices. Served w/ zesty cilantro coconut chutney & tamarind chutney on the side.
Samosa Chaat$10.50
Flaky crushed samosas with channa masala and drizzled in sweet and savory chutneys! (to make vegan, request no yogurt) Note for to go orders, samosas and wet items will be separated so you can assemble at home.
More about Kasa Indian Eatery
TILAK Indian Cuisine image

 

TILAK Indian Cuisine

3501 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Samosas$7.00
More about TILAK Indian Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Fish And Chips

Caesar Salad

Chilaquiles

Quinoa Salad

Ravioli

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Sweet Potato Fries

Curry Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (164 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston