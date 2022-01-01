Samosa in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve samosa
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver
88 Division st, san francisco
|Samosa
|$9.95
Deep-Fried Pastry filled with Potato, Carrot, and Onion served with Cucumber Salad
WRAPS • SALADS
Kasa Indian Eatery
1356 Polk Street, San Francisco
|Samosas with Chutney
|$0.00
A crowd pleaser! Flaky fried potato, pea pastry with spices. Served w/ zesty cilantro coconut chutney & tamarind chutney on the side.
|Samosa
|$3.95
A single crunchy savory pastry stuffed with spicy potatoes and peas. Served with zingy cilantro and sweet tamarind chutneys. Vegan
|Samosa Chaat
|$10.50
Flaky crushed samosas with channa masala and drizzled in sweet and savory chutneys! (to make vegan, request no yogurt) Note for to go orders, samosas and wet items will be separated so you can assemble at home.
San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ
692 Geary St, San Francisco
|Samosa
|$12.00
Fried mashed potato with curry powder and onion served with fresh tangy cucumber salad.
Kennedy's Indian Curry House
1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Vegetable Samosa (2)
|$6.99
Crispy puffs filled with potatoes and green peas
SALADS
Kasa Indian Eatery
4001 18th St, San Francisco
|Samosa Cravings
|$9.50
Three samosas, crunchy savory pastries stuffed with spicy potatoes and peas. Served with zingy cilantro and sweet tamarind chutneys. Vegan
|Samosas with Chutney
|$0.00
A crowd pleaser! Flaky fried potato, pea pastry with spices. Served w/ zesty cilantro coconut chutney & tamarind chutney on the side.
|Samosa Chaat
|$10.50
Flaky crushed samosas with channa masala and drizzled in sweet and savory chutneys! (to make vegan, request no yogurt) Note for to go orders, samosas and wet items will be separated so you can assemble at home.