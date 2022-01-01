Sashimi in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve sashimi
More about SANRAKU - Sutter st.
SUSHI
SANRAKU - Sutter st.
704 Sutter Street, San Francisco
|Sashimi Platter
|$34.00
Chef’s choice of 12 pcs sliced raw fish with side steamed rice
=No Substitution=
|Sashimi Salad
|$22.00
Assorted sashimi, tobiko, topped on mixed greens, house dressing
|Sushi & Sashimi Platter
|$42.00
Chef’s choice of 6 pcs Nigiri, 7pcs of Sashimi, & 6pcs California Roll
=No Substitution=
More about Hamano Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Hamano Sushi
1332 Castro St, San Francisco
|Sashimi 5 Pieces
|$18.00
Your choice of Tuna , Salmon , Hamachi or Albacore
|Sashimi dinner
|$36.00
8 pcs chef choice assorted sashimi
|Sashimi Assorted / Half Size
|$28.00
Chef's Choice. 8 pcs
More about Sanraku - Metreon - 135 4th Street
Sanraku - Metreon - 135 4th Street
135 4th Street, San Francisco
|Sashimi Platter
|$30.00
Chef's choice of 12pcs sliced raw fish, served with steamed rice
More about Izakaya Dash - 294 9th street
Izakaya Dash - 294 9th street
294 9th street, San Francisco
|Chef choice sashimi 7pc
|$25.00
More about Moshi Moshi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Moshi Moshi
2092 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Hamachi 4pc sashimi
|$14.00
Yellowtail. *GF
|Saba Aburi 4pc Sashimi
|$15.00
Japanese prepared mackerel, wild from Norway hit with the torch and topped with crushed ginger and scallion then finished with hickory smoked soy sauce.
|Maguro 4pc Sashimi
|$16.00
*GF
More about Roka Akor | San Francisco
Roka Akor | San Francisco
801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco
|Crispy Sashimi Tacos
|$19.00
Crispy Sashimi Tacos with Tabasco Ponzu, Avocado and Heirloom Tomatoes
|Yellowtail Sashimi
|$22.00
Yellowtail Sashimi with Green Chili, Shallots and Poached Garlic Ponzu
|Sashimi Chef Selection
|$52.00
Sashimi Chef Selection (5 kinds, 2 pieces each)