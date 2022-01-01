Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

SUSHI

SANRAKU - Sutter st.

704 Sutter Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3970 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Platter$34.00
Chef’s choice of 12 pcs sliced raw fish with side steamed rice
=No Substitution=
Sashimi Salad$22.00
Assorted sashimi, tobiko, topped on mixed greens, house dressing
Sushi & Sashimi Platter$42.00
Chef’s choice of 6 pcs Nigiri, 7pcs of Sashimi, & 6pcs California Roll
=No Substitution=
More about SANRAKU - Sutter st.
HAMANO SUSHI image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Hamano Sushi

1332 Castro St, San Francisco

Avg 3.8 (661 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi 5 Pieces$18.00
Your choice of Tuna , Salmon , Hamachi or Albacore
Sashimi dinner$36.00
8 pcs chef choice assorted sashimi
Sashimi Assorted / Half Size$28.00
Chef's Choice. 8 pcs
More about Hamano Sushi
Item pic

 

Sanraku - Metreon - 135 4th Street

135 4th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi Platter$30.00
Chef's choice of 12pcs sliced raw fish, served with steamed rice
More about Sanraku - Metreon - 135 4th Street
Consumer pic

 

Izakaya Dash - 294 9th street

294 9th street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chef choice sashimi 7pc$25.00
More about Izakaya Dash - 294 9th street
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Moshi Moshi

2092 3rd Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2616 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hamachi 4pc sashimi$14.00
Yellowtail. *GF
Saba Aburi 4pc Sashimi$15.00
Japanese prepared mackerel, wild from Norway hit with the torch and topped with crushed ginger and scallion then finished with hickory smoked soy sauce.
Maguro 4pc Sashimi$16.00
*GF
More about Moshi Moshi
Crispy Sashimi Tacos image

 

Roka Akor | San Francisco

801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Sashimi Tacos$19.00
Crispy Sashimi Tacos with Tabasco Ponzu, Avocado and Heirloom Tomatoes
Yellowtail Sashimi$22.00
Yellowtail Sashimi with Green Chili, Shallots and Poached Garlic Ponzu
Sashimi Chef Selection$52.00
Sashimi Chef Selection (5 kinds, 2 pieces each)
More about Roka Akor | San Francisco
Main pic

 

Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

737 Diamond Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sake Sashimi$18.00
Sashimi Set$36.00
12pcs chef's choice sashimi; ; served with rice and miso soup
Sashimi Salad$16.00
assorted fish with spring mixed greens with miso vinaigrette
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

