Shawarma in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve shawarma
Hummus Bodega
5549 Geary Blvd, San Francisco
|Pita Shawarma
|$19.99
|Shawarma Plate
|$25.99
|Shawarma Salad
|$17.99
Farming Hope at Manny's
3092 16th Street, San Francisco
|Pita: Cauliflower Shawarma
|$13.00
Lightly battered cauliflower shawarma, tomato & cucumber salad, pickled cabbage, herbs, & tahini sauce served on warmed pita.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Jane on Fillmore
2123 Fillmore St, San Francisco
|Chicken Shawarma Rice Bowl
|$18.00
red rice, turmeric roast chicken breast, sumac cucumber and red onion, herb salad, tahini dressing
Halal Cart - mediterranean street food
483 Ellis street, San Francisco
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$13.80
slow roasted all natural halal chicken thighs, served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce