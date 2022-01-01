Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve shawarma

Hummus bodega image

 

Hummus Bodega

5549 Geary Blvd, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pita Shawarma$19.99
Shawarma Plate$25.99
Shawarma Salad$17.99
More about Hummus Bodega
Item pic

 

Farming Hope at Manny's

3092 16th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pita: Cauliflower Shawarma$13.00
Lightly battered cauliflower shawarma, tomato & cucumber salad, pickled cabbage, herbs, & tahini sauce served on warmed pita.
More about Farming Hope at Manny's
Jane on Fillmore image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Jane on Fillmore

2123 Fillmore St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3263 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Rice Bowl$18.00
red rice, turmeric roast chicken breast, sumac cucumber and red onion, herb salad, tahini dressing
More about Jane on Fillmore
Chicken Shawarma Wrap image

 

Halal Cart - mediterranean street food

483 Ellis street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$13.80
slow roasted all natural halal chicken thighs, served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce
More about Halal Cart - mediterranean street food
Jane on Larkin image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jane on Larkin

925 Larkin Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Rice Bowl$16.00
red rice, turmeric roasted chicken, sumac cucumber and red onion, herb salad, tahini sauce
More about Jane on Larkin

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Cheeseburgers

Chai Lattes

Cheese Pizza

Pies

Tuna Salad

Shumai

Cookies

Baked Ziti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston