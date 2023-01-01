Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Main pic

 

North Beach Cantina -

1548 Stockton, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP MISSION BURRITO$18.95
Grilled Shrimp, flour tortilla with Spanish rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about North Beach Cantina -
Item pic

 

Underdogs Too

3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED SHRIMP BURRITO *$13.00
Marinated and grilled shrimp with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
More about Underdogs Too
Item pic

 

Underdogs Cantina

128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED SHRIMP BURRITO BOWL *$15.99
A burrito bowl served with our grilled shrimp, rice, pinto beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
More about Underdogs Cantina
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED SHRIMP BURRITO *$13.00
Marinated and grilled shrimp with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
More about Underdogs Tres
Pancho's Mexican Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Grill

3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco

Avg 3.4 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Atomico w/ Shrimp$14.99
A Chile Tortilla filled w/ Garlic Shrimp, Black Beans, Rice, and Salsa, then topped w/ a Homemade Spicy Red Chile Sauce, Melted Cheese and Peppers
Steak and Shrimp Burrito$15.99
Grilled Flank Steak and Garlic Shrimp, w/ Black Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese
Small Shrimp Burrito$9.99
More about Pancho's Mexican Grill

