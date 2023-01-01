Shrimp burritos in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
North Beach Cantina -
1548 Stockton, San Francisco
|SHRIMP MISSION BURRITO
|$18.95
Grilled Shrimp, flour tortilla with Spanish rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Underdogs Too
3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco
|GRILLED SHRIMP BURRITO *
|$13.00
Marinated and grilled shrimp with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
Underdogs Cantina
128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco
|GRILLED SHRIMP BURRITO BOWL *
|$15.99
A burrito bowl served with our grilled shrimp, rice, pinto beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|GRILLED SHRIMP BURRITO *
|$13.00
Marinated and grilled shrimp with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pancho's Mexican Grill
3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco
|Burrito Atomico w/ Shrimp
|$14.99
A Chile Tortilla filled w/ Garlic Shrimp, Black Beans, Rice, and Salsa, then topped w/ a Homemade Spicy Red Chile Sauce, Melted Cheese and Peppers
|Steak and Shrimp Burrito
|$15.99
Grilled Flank Steak and Garlic Shrimp, w/ Black Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese
|Small Shrimp Burrito
|$9.99