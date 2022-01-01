Shrimp rolls in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
SUSHI
Elephant Sushi - Hyde St
1916 Hyde St, San Francisco
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
|$13.00
Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
1269 9th Ave, San Francisco
|SHRIMP ROLL
|$4.25
cooked shrimp cut roll
Thai Spice Restaurant
1730 Polk st, San Francisco
|Fresh Rolls (Shrimp)
|$13.95
Shrimps, lettuce, mixed green, mint leaves, cucumber, carrot, and vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Woodhouse Fish Co. - Market
2073 Market St, San Francisco
|Shrimp Roll
|$17.00
Bay shrimp, lemon aioli, avocado served on a toasted roll, chips, coleslaw
Izakaya Dash - 294 9th street
294 9th street, San Francisco
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.00
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, tobiko, and eel sauce
Woodhouse Fish Co. - Fillmore
1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|Shrimp Roll
|$17.00
Bay shrimp, lemon aioli, avocado served on a toasted roll, chips, coleslaw