Shrimp rolls in San Francisco

Elephant Sushi image

SUSHI

Elephant Sushi - Hyde St

1916 Hyde St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (2982 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$13.00
More about Elephant Sushi - Hyde St
Consumer pic

 

Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave

1269 9th Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP ROLL$4.25
cooked shrimp cut roll
More about Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
Item pic

 

Thai Spice Restaurant

1730 Polk st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Rolls (Shrimp)$13.95
Shrimps, lettuce, mixed green, mint leaves, cucumber, carrot, and vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
More about Thai Spice Restaurant
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Woodhouse Fish Co. - Market

2073 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Roll$17.00
Bay shrimp, lemon aioli, avocado served on a toasted roll, chips, coleslaw
More about Woodhouse Fish Co. - Market
Consumer pic

 

Izakaya Dash - 294 9th street

294 9th street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, tobiko, and eel sauce
More about Izakaya Dash - 294 9th street
Item pic

 

Woodhouse Fish Co. - Fillmore

1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Roll$17.00
Bay shrimp, lemon aioli, avocado served on a toasted roll, chips, coleslaw
More about Woodhouse Fish Co. - Fillmore
Consumer pic

 

Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Roll Shrimp$14.95
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

