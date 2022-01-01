Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

North Beach Cantina

1548 Stockton, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS$16.95
Grilled shrimp with cabbage, cilantro, red onion, lime crema, house-made roasted tomato salsa & guacamole.
More about North Beach Cantina
Item pic

 

Underdogs Too

3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP TACO *$6.75
Marinated shrimp in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
NICK'S WAY SHRIMP TACO *$8.75
Marinated shrimp in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, & tomatillo salsa
More about Underdogs Too
Item pic

 

Underdogs Cantina

128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP TACO *$6.75
Marinated shrimp in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
CRISPY SHRIMP TACO *$8.75
Marinated shrimp in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, & tomatillo salsa
More about Underdogs Cantina
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NICK'S WAY SHRIMP TACO *$8.75
Marinated shrimp in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, & tomatillo salsa
SHRIMP TACO *$6.75
Marinated shrimp in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
More about Underdogs Tres
Pancho's Mexican Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Grill

3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco

Avg 3.4 (770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Taco$6.95
Served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce
More about Pancho's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

TACKO - San Francisco

3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED SHRIMP TACO$7.25
One marinated shrimp taco in a soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onion, pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa.
More about TACKO - San Francisco
*Shrimp Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

tacobar

2401 California St, San Francisco

Avg 3.3 (951 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Shrimp Taco$5.85
Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw, Roasted Ancho Salsa, & Mango Jicama Salsa
*Baja Shrimp Taco$5.85
Beer Battered Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw, Roasted Ancho Salsa & Mango Jicama Salsa
More about tacobar

