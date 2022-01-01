Shrimp tacos in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
North Beach Cantina
1548 Stockton, San Francisco
|GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS
|$16.95
Grilled shrimp with cabbage, cilantro, red onion, lime crema, house-made roasted tomato salsa & guacamole.
Underdogs Too
3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco
|SHRIMP TACO *
|$6.75
Marinated shrimp in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
|NICK'S WAY SHRIMP TACO *
|$8.75
Marinated shrimp in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, & tomatillo salsa
Underdogs Cantina
128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco
|SHRIMP TACO *
|$6.75
Marinated shrimp in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
|CRISPY SHRIMP TACO *
|$8.75
Marinated shrimp in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, & tomatillo salsa
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|NICK'S WAY SHRIMP TACO *
|$8.75
Marinated shrimp in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, & tomatillo salsa
|SHRIMP TACO *
|$6.75
Marinated shrimp in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pancho's Mexican Grill
3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$6.95
Served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce
TACKO - San Francisco
3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|GRILLED SHRIMP TACO
|$7.25
One marinated shrimp taco in a soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onion, pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa.