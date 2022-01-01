Shrimp tempura in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
SUSHI
Elephant Sushi - Hyde St
1916 Hyde St, San Francisco
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
|$13.00
Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
1269 9th Ave, San Francisco
|SHRIMP&VEGGIE TEMPURA APPETIZER
|$9.50
lightly batter-dipped, deep-fried prawns & veggies
|SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA
|$13.75
lightly battered, deep-fried prawns & veggies served with rice and salad
SUSHI
SANRAKU - Sutter st.
704 Sutter Street, San Francisco
|Shrimp Tempura
|$19.00
4pcs prawns and assorted vegetables tempura served with steamed rice
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Hamano Sushi
1332 Castro St, San Francisco
|Farmers market vegetables tempura with shrimp set
|$23.00
Seasonal vegetables tempura and shrimp(3 pcs)
|Vegetables tempura with Shrimp Appt
|$18.00
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
|Shrimp tempura
|$12.00
Deep-fried shrimp tempura served with sweet and sour sauce
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké - SoMa
60 Morris St, San Francisco
|Tempura Shrimp (8)
|$9.99
8 Pieces of Crunchy Tempura Shrimp