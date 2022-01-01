Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Elephant Sushi image

SUSHI

Elephant Sushi - Hyde St

1916 Hyde St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (2982 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$13.00
More about Elephant Sushi - Hyde St
Item pic

 

Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave

1269 9th Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP&VEGGIE TEMPURA APPETIZER$9.50
lightly batter-dipped, deep-fried prawns & veggies
SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA$13.75
lightly battered, deep-fried prawns & veggies served with rice and salad
More about Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
Item pic

SUSHI

SANRAKU - Sutter st.

704 Sutter Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3970 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura$19.00
4pcs prawns and assorted vegetables tempura served with steamed rice
More about SANRAKU - Sutter st.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Hamano Sushi

1332 Castro St, San Francisco

Avg 3.8 (661 reviews)
Takeout
Farmers market vegetables tempura with shrimp set$23.00
Seasonal vegetables tempura and shrimp(3 pcs)
Vegetables tempura with Shrimp Appt$18.00
More about Hamano Sushi
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp tempura$12.00
Deep-fried shrimp tempura served with sweet and sour sauce
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
Item pic

 

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké - SoMa

60 Morris St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tempura Shrimp (8)$9.99
8 Pieces of Crunchy Tempura Shrimp
More about TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké - SoMa
Item pic

SOBA • SUSHI • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Udon Mugizo - San Francisco - 1581 Webster St #217

1581 Webster St #217, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (4756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP TEMPURA DONBURI$20.25
4pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, 3pc VEGETABLE TEMPURA OVER RICE
SHRIMP TEMPURA (3pc)$7.50
More about Udon Mugizo - San Francisco - 1581 Webster St #217

