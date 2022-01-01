Sliders in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve sliders
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Braised Beef Sliders
|$14.00
Braised short rib, fontina cheese, pickled veggies and a chipotle aioli
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umai Savory Hot Dogs
845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco
|Umai Sliders
|$8.50
Three beef sliders, topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, Umai teriyaki, and Dynamite sauce on three brioche buns.
Rocketbird
1030 Illinois Street, San Francisco
|Rocketbird Sliders
|$11.95
Two Hand Battered Rocketbird Sliders made with Crispy Mary’s Organic Chicken Breast, Pickles, Mayonnaise, on Artisanal Potato Buns.
|Cali Bird Sliders
|$11.95
Two Hand Battered Cali Bird Sliders made with Crispy Mary’s Organic Chicken Breast, Rocketbird Bacon Tomato Jam, Basil Aioli, Little Gem Lettuces, on Artisanal Potato Buns.
|Rocket Reaper Sliders
|$13.95
Two Hand Battered Spicy Rocket Reaper Sliders made with Crispy Mary’s Organic Chicken Breast, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapenos, Pickles, Spicy Reaper Pepper Aioli, Rocketbird Hot Sauce, on Artisanal Potato Buns.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
21st Amendment Brewery
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|Sliders with Fries
|$10.00
Two House-Ground American Wagyu Beef Sliders with Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fries.