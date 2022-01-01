Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve sliders

Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Beef Sliders$14.00
Braised short rib, fontina cheese, pickled veggies and a chipotle aioli
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Norcina

3251 Pierce Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gelato Sliders$15.00
More about Norcina
Umai Sliders image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Umai Sliders$8.50
Three beef sliders, topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, Umai teriyaki, and Dynamite sauce on three brioche buns.
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs
Item pic

 

Rocketbird

1030 Illinois Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rocketbird Sliders$11.95
Two Hand Battered Rocketbird Sliders made with Crispy Mary’s Organic Chicken Breast, Pickles, Mayonnaise, on Artisanal Potato Buns.
Cali Bird Sliders$11.95
Two Hand Battered Cali Bird Sliders made with Crispy Mary’s Organic Chicken Breast, Rocketbird Bacon Tomato Jam, Basil Aioli, Little Gem Lettuces, on Artisanal Potato Buns.
Rocket Reaper Sliders$13.95
Two Hand Battered Spicy Rocket Reaper Sliders made with Crispy Mary’s Organic Chicken Breast, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapenos, Pickles, Spicy Reaper Pepper Aioli, Rocketbird Hot Sauce, on Artisanal Potato Buns.
More about Rocketbird
21st Amendment Brewery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sliders with Fries$10.00
Two House-Ground American Wagyu Beef Sliders with Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fries.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cultivar SF

2379 Chestnut, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (339 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sliders with Fries$19.00
grilled onions fennel garlic cheddar salt & vinegar aioli little gem red cabbage
Suggested Pairing: Cultivar Leaky Lake Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
More about Cultivar SF

