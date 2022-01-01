Soba noodles in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve soba noodles
B Star Bar
127 Clement, San Francisco
|Soba Noodles
Cold buckwheat noodles, scallions, pickled ginger, daikon sprouts, arugula, pickled radish and spicy ponzu
Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco
|Cold Soba noodle salad (GF + Vegan)
|$10.99
100% gluten-free buckwheat soba noodles with edamame, shredded carrots, and cabbage, garnished with green onion. Served with an organic gluten-free miso ginger dressing on the side.