Soba noodles in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve soba noodles

B Star Bar image

 

B Star Bar

127 Clement, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soba Noodles
Cold buckwheat noodles, scallions, pickled ginger, daikon sprouts, arugula, pickled radish and spicy ponzu
More about B Star Bar
Item pic

 

Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine

SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cold Soba noodle salad (GF + Vegan)$10.99
100% gluten-free buckwheat soba noodles with edamame, shredded carrots, and cabbage, garnished with green onion. Served with an organic gluten-free miso ginger dressing on the side.
More about Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
Item pic

 

Glaze

2095 Chestnut St, San Francsico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cold Soba Noodle Salad$4.00
More about Glaze
Item pic

 

Glaze

1946 Fillmore St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cold Soba Noodle Salad$4.00
More about Glaze

