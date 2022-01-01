Soft shell crabs in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
1269 9th Ave, San Francisco
|SOFT SHELL CRAB
|$7.00
deep-fried soft shell crab
SUSHI
SANRAKU - Sutter st.
704 Sutter Street, San Francisco
|Soft Shell Crab Tempura
|$16.00
Deep fried soft shell crab with tempura sauce-
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Woodhouse Fish Co. - Market
2073 Market St, San Francisco
|Soft Shell Crab BLT
|$23.00
Heirloom Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lemon Aioli, Micro Arugula, Fries, Cole Slaw
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
|Pu Nim Pad Pong Kari (Soft shell crab)
|$24.50
Soft shell crab. Stir-fried crispy soft-shell crab topped with egg, celery, and onions in a creamy yellow curry sauce
|Pu Nim Pad Prik Thai Dum (Soft shell crab)
|$24.50
Soft shell crab. Crispy soft shell crab topped with black pepper, green onion, white onion and mushrooms in garlic sauce. Mild spicy
Woodhouse Fish Co. - Fillmore
1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|Soft Shell Crab BLT
|$23.00
Heirloom Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lemon Aioli, Micro Arugula, Fries, Cole Slaw
Gott's Roadside - Mission Bay
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Soft Shell Crab Sandwich
|$19.99
Chesapeake Bay soft shell crab dipped in buttermilk, dredged and fried crisp, served with green cabbage & cilantro slaw and house-made lemon mayo on a toasted egg bun.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
|Soft Shell Crab Sandwich
|$19.99
Chesapeake Bay soft shell crab dipped in buttermilk, dredged and fried crisp, served with green cabbage & cilantro slaw and house-made lemon mayo on a toasted egg bun.