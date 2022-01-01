Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Item pic

 

Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave

1269 9th Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SOFT SHELL CRAB$7.00
deep-fried soft shell crab
More about Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
Sanraku image

SUSHI

SANRAKU - Sutter st.

704 Sutter Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3970 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Tempura$16.00
Deep fried soft shell crab with tempura sauce-
More about SANRAKU - Sutter st.
Woodhouse Fish Co image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Woodhouse Fish Co. - Market

2073 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab BLT$23.00
Heirloom Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lemon Aioli, Micro Arugula, Fries, Cole Slaw
More about Woodhouse Fish Co. - Market
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pu Nim Pad Pong Kari (Soft shell crab)$24.50
Soft shell crab. Stir-fried crispy soft-shell crab topped with egg, celery, and onions in a creamy yellow curry sauce
Pu Nim Pad Prik Thai Dum (Soft shell crab)$24.50
Soft shell crab. Crispy soft shell crab topped with black pepper, green onion, white onion and mushrooms in garlic sauce. Mild spicy
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
Woodhouse Fish Co image

 

Woodhouse Fish Co. - Fillmore

1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab BLT$23.00
Heirloom Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lemon Aioli, Micro Arugula, Fries, Cole Slaw
More about Woodhouse Fish Co. - Fillmore
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside - Mission Bay

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich$19.99
Chesapeake Bay soft shell crab dipped in buttermilk, dredged and fried crisp, served with green cabbage & cilantro slaw and house-made lemon mayo on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside - Mission Bay
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich$19.99
Chesapeake Bay soft shell crab dipped in buttermilk, dredged and fried crisp, served with green cabbage & cilantro slaw and house-made lemon mayo on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Chicken Parmesan

Wedge Salad

Corn Soup

Cheese Pizza

Salmon Rolls

Bread Pudding

Chips And Salsa

Curry Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (776 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (212 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston