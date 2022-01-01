Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Starbelly

3583 16th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti & Bacon$17.00
fresh spaghetti, starbelly bacon, jalapeño, tomato sauce, basil & shaved grana
More about Starbelly
Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Full Spaghetti$14.50
Half Spaghetti$11.25
Half Spaghetti with Meatballs$14.50
spaghetti with housemade beef & italian sausage meatballs, choice of marinara, meat sauce or pesto
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Item pic

 

Greens Restaurant

Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (9793 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Spaghetti$11.00
with butter or tomato sauce. Side of steamed broccolini
More about Greens Restaurant
Spaghetti Pomodoro image

 

Pizzeria Delfina

3611 18th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Pomodoro$25.00
plum tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pepperoncini
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Item pic

 

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

Pier 39, M-200, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti with Garlic Marinara$12.99
Spaghetti & Meatballs$20.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

The Pizza Place on Noriega

3901 Noriega Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Red Sauce$18.00
Spaghetti w (3) meatballs, red sauce and 2 pieces of garlic bread
Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Pesto Sauce$19.00
Spaghetti & Red Sauce$15.00
More about The Pizza Place on Noriega
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES

Gram Cafe & Pancake

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mentaiko Spaghetti$15.00
Creamy spicy cod roe sauce served over Spaghetti, topped with tobiko. Served with Japanese style salad.
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
Meyer Lemon Spaghetti image

 

Ardiana

1781 Church Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meyer Lemon Spaghetti$16.00
Meyer Lemon Spaghetti w/ Lemon-Chive butter & Parmigiano
More about Ardiana
Item pic

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Barzotto

1270 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti$14.00
Early Girl Tomato Sauce, Parmesan
Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.00
Two Barzotto Meatballs, Early Girl Tomato Sauce, Parmesan
Spaghetti - 1lb$8.00
More about Barzotto
Banner pic

 

Giorgio's Pizzeria

151 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti w/ Pesto Cream
Spaghetti with creamy pesto sauce
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce
Spaghetti with home made meat sauce
Chicken Alfredo Spaghetti
Spaghetti with creamy alfredo sauce and chicken
More about Giorgio's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Amici's

2200 Lombard St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
More about Amici's
Che Fico Alimentari image

 

Che Fico Alimentari

834 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Che Fico Spaghetti$10.00
1 lb of house made fresh Che Fico spaghetti!
More about Che Fico Alimentari
00864414-4855-421c-8124-d65634f14058 image

 

Piccino Restaurant

1001 Minnesota st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Spaghetti Incident$80.00
Dinner for 2
- Tuscan Focaccia: rosemary, olive oil
- Petite Greens: easter egg radish, atika cheese, toasted almonds, honey mustard vinaigrette
- House-Made Spaghetti: tomato sauce, parmigiano
- Pork & Beef Polpette: crushed tomato
- Almond & Polenta Cake: rhubarb preserve
Spaghetti$24.00
confit yellowfin tuna, mixed olive soffritto, sun-dried tomato
More about Piccino Restaurant
Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Half Spaghetti with Meatballs$14.50
spaghetti with housemade beef & italian sausage meatballs, choice of marinara, meat sauce or pesto
Full Spaghetti with Meatballs$21.50
spaghetti with housemade beef & italian sausage meatballs, choice of marinara, meat sauce or pesto
Full Spaghetti$14.50
More about Goat Hill Pizza
DAMNFiNE pizza ~ image

 

DAMNFiNE pizza ~

3410 Judah Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SPAGHETTI WESTERN$10.00
our Italian verision of the Moscow Mule! Fernet Branca, ginger beer, fresh lime
More about DAMNFiNE pizza ~
Item pic

 

Flour+Water Pasta Shop

3000 20th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fresh Spaghetti$6.00
8oz portion, serves 1-2 people (5-7 minute cooking time) *VEGAN
More about Flour+Water Pasta Shop
Item pic

 

NAPIZZA

3258 scott street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti con polpette$21.00
Housemade spaghetti with all beef meatballs & san Marzano tomato sauce
More about NAPIZZA
Presidio Pizza Company image

 

Presidio Pizza Company

1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs!$13.00
More about Presidio Pizza Company
Item pic

 

Bottega

1132 Valencia street, san francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti con le Polpette$19.00
Like in the movies…just a little bit better! Homemade spaghetti pasta served with our famous meatballs in the most simple but authentic San Marzano tomato sauce.
Spaghetti$15.00
More about Bottega

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Corn Dogs

Chicken Tikka

Chips And Salsa

Short Ribs

Caprese Salad

Flan

Chicken Nuggets

California Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston