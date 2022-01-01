Spaghetti in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Starbelly
Starbelly
3583 16th Street, San Francisco
|Spaghetti & Bacon
|$17.00
fresh spaghetti, starbelly bacon, jalapeño, tomato sauce, basil & shaved grana
More about Goat Hill Pizza
PIZZA
Goat Hill Pizza
300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco
|Full Spaghetti
|$14.50
|Half Spaghetti
|$11.25
|Half Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$14.50
spaghetti with housemade beef & italian sausage meatballs, choice of marinara, meat sauce or pesto
More about Greens Restaurant
Greens Restaurant
Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco
|Kid's Spaghetti
|$11.00
with butter or tomato sauce. Side of steamed broccolini
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Pizzeria Delfina
3611 18th Street, San Francisco
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$25.00
plum tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pepperoncini
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Pier 39, M-200, San Francisco
|Spaghetti with Garlic Marinara
|$12.99
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$20.99
More about The Pizza Place on Noriega
The Pizza Place on Noriega
3901 Noriega Street, San Francisco
|Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Red Sauce
|$18.00
Spaghetti w (3) meatballs, red sauce and 2 pieces of garlic bread
|Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Pesto Sauce
|$19.00
|Spaghetti & Red Sauce
|$15.00
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES
Gram Cafe & Pancake
3251 20th Ave, San Francisco
|Mentaiko Spaghetti
|$15.00
Creamy spicy cod roe sauce served over Spaghetti, topped with tobiko. Served with Japanese style salad.
More about Ardiana
Ardiana
1781 Church Street, San Francisco
|Meyer Lemon Spaghetti
|$16.00
Meyer Lemon Spaghetti w/ Lemon-Chive butter & Parmigiano
More about Barzotto
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Barzotto
1270 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Spaghetti
|$14.00
Early Girl Tomato Sauce, Parmesan
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$19.00
Two Barzotto Meatballs, Early Girl Tomato Sauce, Parmesan
|Spaghetti - 1lb
|$8.00
More about Giorgio's Pizzeria
Giorgio's Pizzeria
151 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Spaghetti w/ Pesto Cream
Spaghetti with creamy pesto sauce
|Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce
Spaghetti with home made meat sauce
|Chicken Alfredo Spaghetti
Spaghetti with creamy alfredo sauce and chicken
More about Che Fico Alimentari
Che Fico Alimentari
834 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|Che Fico Spaghetti
|$10.00
1 lb of house made fresh Che Fico spaghetti!
More about Piccino Restaurant
Piccino Restaurant
1001 Minnesota st, San Francisco
|The Spaghetti Incident
|$80.00
Dinner for 2
- Tuscan Focaccia: rosemary, olive oil
- Petite Greens: easter egg radish, atika cheese, toasted almonds, honey mustard vinaigrette
- House-Made Spaghetti: tomato sauce, parmigiano
- Pork & Beef Polpette: crushed tomato
- Almond & Polenta Cake: rhubarb preserve
|Spaghetti
|$24.00
confit yellowfin tuna, mixed olive soffritto, sun-dried tomato
More about Goat Hill Pizza
PIZZA
Goat Hill Pizza
170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco
|Half Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$14.50
spaghetti with housemade beef & italian sausage meatballs, choice of marinara, meat sauce or pesto
|Full Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$21.50
spaghetti with housemade beef & italian sausage meatballs, choice of marinara, meat sauce or pesto
|Full Spaghetti
|$14.50
More about DAMNFiNE pizza ~
DAMNFiNE pizza ~
3410 Judah Street, San Francisco
|SPAGHETTI WESTERN
|$10.00
our Italian verision of the Moscow Mule! Fernet Branca, ginger beer, fresh lime
More about Flour+Water Pasta Shop
Flour+Water Pasta Shop
3000 20th Street, San Francisco
|Fresh Spaghetti
|$6.00
8oz portion, serves 1-2 people (5-7 minute cooking time) *VEGAN
More about NAPIZZA
NAPIZZA
3258 scott street, San Francisco
|Spaghetti con polpette
|$21.00
Housemade spaghetti with all beef meatballs & san Marzano tomato sauce
More about Presidio Pizza Company
Presidio Pizza Company
1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco
|Spaghetti & Meatballs!
|$13.00