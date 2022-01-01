Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve spinach salad

Harris' Restaurant image

 

Harris' Restaurant

2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad$15.00
with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Candied Pecans, Apples, Soy Vinaigrette
More about Harris' Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Pizza Place on Noriega

3901 Noriega Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Salad$13.00
A warm spinach salad with mushrooms, red onion, dried cranberries, feta, toasted almonds and Zoe’s bacon, wilted in a balsamic vinaigrette. GF
More about The Pizza Place on Noriega
Item pic

 

Amici's

2200 Lombard St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPINACH SALAD
with roasted red peppers, red onion,
tomato, bacon, crumbled feta, toasted pine nuts. served with lemon basil vinaigrette.
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Amici's

60 Morris St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPINACH SALAD
with roasted red peppers, red onion,
tomato, bacon, crumbled feta, toasted pine nuts. served with lemon basil vinaigrette.
More about Amici's
Spinach & Arugula Salad image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach & Arugula Salad$14.00
Salad with pulled chicken Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, shaved parmesan
cheese and a red wine dijon vinaigrette.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery
Routier image

 

Routier

2801 California St., San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$16.00
Steamed spinach salad with pomelo, radishes and white sesame dressing
More about Routier

