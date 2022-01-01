Spinach salad in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve spinach salad
Harris' Restaurant
2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco
|Spinach Salad
|$15.00
with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Candied Pecans, Apples, Soy Vinaigrette
The Pizza Place on Noriega
3901 Noriega Street, San Francisco
|Spinach Salad
|$13.00
A warm spinach salad with mushrooms, red onion, dried cranberries, feta, toasted almonds and Zoe’s bacon, wilted in a balsamic vinaigrette. GF
Amici's
2200 Lombard St., San Francisco
|SPINACH SALAD
with roasted red peppers, red onion,
tomato, bacon, crumbled feta, toasted pine nuts. served with lemon basil vinaigrette.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
21st Amendment Brewery
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|Spinach & Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Salad with pulled chicken Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, shaved parmesan
cheese and a red wine dijon vinaigrette.