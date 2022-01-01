Squid in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve squid
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver
88 Division st, san francisco
|Stir-Fried Squid With Salt Egg Yolk
|$19.95
Squid Stir-Fried and Blended with Salt Egg Yolk Sauce, Bell Pepper, Carrot, and Green Onion
Beretta
1199 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|SQUID INK RISOTTO
|$21.00
carnaroli rice, onions, squid, and squid ink, white wine, lemon zest, butter, parmesan and sofritto.
Sofritto: relish of garlic, anchovy, oregano, capers, parsley, chili flakes, evoo
Allergies: Garlic, Seafood, Dairy, Anchovy,
Beretta
661 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|SQUID INK RISOTTO
|$21.00
squid ink risotto with calamari
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Woodhouse Fish Co.
2073 Market St, San Francisco
|Squid Ink Linguini
|$27.00
Dungeness crab, smoked tomato sauce, tobiko
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
|Pla Muk Nung Manow (Lime Squid)
|$18.00
Lime squid. Steamed whole squid drenched in spicy garlic, chili, lime juice dressing. Hot and spicy
The Morris
2501 Mariposa St, San Francisco
|Charred Broccoli . Grilled Squid
|$18.00
Blistered broccoli tossed with grilled squid in a chili lime vinaigrette.
*Can be made without squid and without fish sauce to make it vegetarian*
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Palette Tea House
900 North Point St, San Francisco
|Squid Ink Sakura Shrimp Fried Rice
|$20.00
This vegetarian fried packs a lot of flavors: Chinese olives, kale, scallion give this vegetarian dish robust flavors
PIZZA
Zero Zero
826 Folsom Street, San Francisco
|Squid Ink Conchiglie
|$26.00
Clams, Mussels, Gulf Shrimp, Shellfish Brodo, Kale, Preserved Lemon, Breadcrumbs