Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve squid

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Stir-Fried Squid With Salt Egg Yolk$19.95
Squid Stir-Fried and Blended with Salt Egg Yolk Sauce, Bell Pepper, Carrot, and Green Onion
More about Saap Ver
Item pic

 

Beretta

1199 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SQUID INK RISOTTO$21.00
carnaroli rice, onions, squid, and squid ink, white wine, lemon zest, butter, parmesan and sofritto.
Sofritto: relish of garlic, anchovy, oregano, capers, parsley, chili flakes, evoo
Allergies: Garlic, Seafood, Dairy, Anchovy,
More about Beretta
Item pic

 

Beretta

661 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SQUID INK RISOTTO$21.00
squid ink risotto with calamari 
More about Beretta
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Woodhouse Fish Co.

2073 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
Squid Ink Linguini$27.00
Dungeness crab, smoked tomato sauce, tobiko
More about Woodhouse Fish Co.
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pla Muk Nung Manow (Lime Squid)$18.00
Lime squid. Steamed whole squid drenched in spicy garlic, chili, lime juice dressing. Hot and spicy
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
Charred Broccoli . Grilled Squid image

 

The Morris

2501 Mariposa St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (7608 reviews)
Takeout
Charred Broccoli . Grilled Squid$18.00
Blistered broccoli tossed with grilled squid in a chili lime vinaigrette.
*Can be made without squid and without fish sauce to make it vegetarian*
We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders.
Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items.
There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers.
1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest
2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch.
Easy as pie and better for the planet.
More about The Morris
Palette Tea House image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Squid Ink Sakura Shrimp Fried Rice$20.00
This vegetarian fried packs a lot of flavors: Chinese olives, kale, scallion give this vegetarian dish robust flavors
More about Palette Tea House
Item pic

PIZZA

Zero Zero

826 Folsom Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (4747 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Squid Ink Conchiglie$26.00
Clams, Mussels, Gulf Shrimp, Shellfish Brodo, Kale, Preserved Lemon, Breadcrumbs
More about Zero Zero
Item pic

 

Woodhouse Fish Co

1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Squid$13.00
Squid Ink Linguini$27.00
Dungeness crab, smoked tomato sauce, tobiko
More about Woodhouse Fish Co

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Garlic Bread

Scallops

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Rice Pudding

Arugula Salad

Prosciutto

Tikka Masala

Chef Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston