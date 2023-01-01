Steak burritos in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve steak burritos
Pancho's Mexican Grill
3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco
|Small Steak Burrito
|$8.99
Grilled Flank Steak, Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese
|Steak and Shrimp Burrito
|$15.99
Grilled Flank Steak and Garlic Shrimp, w/ Black Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese
|Steak Burrito
|$10.99
Grilled Flank Steak w/Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese
El Tesoro Taqueria & Grill- Real Mexican!
599 O'Farrell St, San Francisco
|Steak and Prawn Burrito
|$14.95
Steak, prawn, rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and salsa