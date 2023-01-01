Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve steak burritos

Pancho's Mexican Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Grill

3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco

Avg 3.4 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Small Steak Burrito$8.99
Grilled Flank Steak, Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese
Steak and Shrimp Burrito$15.99
Grilled Flank Steak and Garlic Shrimp, w/ Black Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese
Steak Burrito$10.99
Grilled Flank Steak w/Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese
More about Pancho's Mexican Grill
Consumer pic

 

El Tesoro Taqueria & Grill- Real Mexican!

599 O'Farrell St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak and Prawn Burrito$14.95
Steak, prawn, rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and salsa
More about El Tesoro Taqueria & Grill- Real Mexican!
Banner pic

 

Coterie - Cathedral Hill

1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Burrito$15.00
More about Coterie - Cathedral Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Tonkatsu

Chicken Wraps

Yakitori

Spaghetti

Avocado Toast

Nachos

Chicken Katsu

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Civic Center

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (61 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (911 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (256 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (366 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston