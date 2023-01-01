Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Pancho's Mexican Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Grill

3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco

Avg 3.4 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$8.99
W/ Grilled Flank Steak
More about Pancho's Mexican Grill
Consumer pic

 

El Tesoro Taqueria & Grill- Real Mexican!

599 O'Farrell St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak and Prawn Quesadilla$14.95
Grilled steak, prawns, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and salsa
More about El Tesoro Taqueria & Grill- Real Mexican!
*Choose Your Quesadilla image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

tacobar (Fillmore Street)

2401 California St, San Francisco

Avg 3.3 (951 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Carnitas, Grilled Steak or Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$11.60
Choose from carne asada, carnitas, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp or a loaded cheese quesadilla
*Grilled Steak Quesadilla$13.25
Crunchy Flour Tortilla w/ Grilled Steak, Cheese & Pico de Gallo
More about tacobar (Fillmore Street)
Consumer pic

 

Copas

2223 Market Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla - Carne Asada (Steak)$15.00
choice of filling, jack cheese, folded in 1 large flour tortilla, with Copas guacamole, cilantro, onion, salsa tatemada
More about Copas

