Steak quesadillas in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
Pancho's Mexican Grill
3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco
|Steak Quesadilla
|$8.99
W/ Grilled Flank Steak
El Tesoro Taqueria & Grill- Real Mexican!
599 O'Farrell St, San Francisco
|Steak and Prawn Quesadilla
|$14.95
Grilled steak, prawns, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and salsa
tacobar (Fillmore Street)
2401 California St, San Francisco
|*Carnitas, Grilled Steak or Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.60
Choose from carne asada, carnitas, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp or a loaded cheese quesadilla
|*Grilled Steak Quesadilla
|$13.25
Crunchy Flour Tortilla w/ Grilled Steak, Cheese & Pico de Gallo