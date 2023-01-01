Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Aracely Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Aracely Cafe - 401 13th street

401 13th street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
skirt steak sandwich$15.00
More about Aracely Cafe - 401 13th street
Banner pic

 

Coterie - Cathedral Hill

1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$25.00
More about Coterie - Cathedral Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Pastries

Rangoon

Chicken Wraps

Super Burritos

Honey Chicken

Waffles

Chicken Curry

Thai Coffee

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Civic Center

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (61 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (911 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (256 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (366 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston